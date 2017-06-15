autoevolution

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII To Debut On July 27

At the end of July 2017, the best name in the ultra-luxury business will write a new chapter in the Phantom story. Rolls-Royce confirmed that the all-new luxobarge will go official at an exhibition in Mayfair, London, and the newcomer will be joined by all its seven forerunners.
The British automaker introduced the Phantom in 1925, and the latest model has been produced in the period from 2003 to 2016. The Phantom Coupe-based Sweptail is the exception, for it is a unique creation that has cost its owner a whopping $13 million. Furthermore, the drop-dead gorgeous automobile took almost four years to build.

Dubbed “The Great Eight Phantoms,” the exhibition that will bring forth the Phantom VIII has a second headliner to its name. Affectionately called the Butler Phantom III, the most important exhibit of the event used to be owned by British Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery, 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein.

After The Great Eight Phantoms exhibition concludes, the one-off model will attend the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in the United States. That’s nice and all, but what about the new-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom, the one we’ve been waiting for so long now?

Teased two weeks ago in a video that also features Fred Astaire’s Roller, the Phantom VIII has big shoes to fill. Previously expected to be based on a platform derived from BMW’s CLAR (7 Series), the all-new model is almost certain to soldier on with V12 power.

Rolls-Royce, on the other hand, quotes an all-new platform from the ground up. The aluminum-intensive architecture, as per the automaker, will also be used by the long-anticipated Cullinan sport utility vehicle.

An evolutionary design compared to the Phantom VII, the eighth generation will also bring forth more technology than its long-lived predecessor. The rumor mill suggests that a driverless self-parking system is certain to make the cut. And if some people are to be believed, a plug-in hybrid derivative could be in the pipeline as well.
