Over the past few years, we've learned one unspoken rule of the drifting realm, namely that no brand is safe. Case in point with Jon Olsson's next contraption, a Rolls-Royce Wraith drift car.

ECU

I guess its about time for a little tease on George! Anyone spot something that has probably never been installed in a Rolls? ¥Lü #LeoVegas #GeorgeTheRolls #LetsDriftTheRolls #LetBreakSomeTuningRules #StayTunedForMoreNOTnormalUpdates Love @absolute.motors for always being up for my ideas! Jü A post shared by Jon Olsson (@jonolsson1) on May 3, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

The professional skier, who has built his car aficionado reputation around the extreme tuning moves used for his rides (here's a Lamborghini example ), has recently dropped a teaser for his upcoming toy. And that lever sticking out of the Goodwood machine's center console seems to be used for operating the hydraulic handbrake.The project is being handled by Dutch specialist Absolute Motors, who has brought another spicy detail of the Roller to our attention using the piece of footage below. Following an aftermarket massage involving goodies such as a Quicksilver exhaust and an aggressiveremap, the 6,592cc twin-turbo V12 has been given a hefty muscle premium. To be more precise, the BMW motor has jumped from 632 to 810 hp, with the latter figure being announced following dyno testing.Given the ample body roll we experienced while driving the Rolls-Royce Wraith , we're looking forward to learning more about the suspension modification that are being used on the car.Oh, and the lavish Grand Tourer has also received a nickname en route to its sideways goal, with the machine being dubbed George.Keep in mind that this isn't the first time when the Spirit of Ecstasy is put to slip angle work. For one thing, we talked about a Silver Shadow becoming a drift car back in 2016.Raced by Boyzone's Shane Lynch, who might have sold it meanwhile, that project was at the other end of the Rolls-Royce tuning cost scale, having kept its factory 6.75-liter V8 and three-speed automatic tranny. Nevertheless, the retro Roller sideways fighter also employed a hydraulic handbrake.Given the fact the Olsson talks about the great thirst he has developed for hooning the Wraith, we should get to meet George this summer.