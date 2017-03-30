autoevolution
British Music Icons Help Rolls-Royce Create Bespoke Wraith Models

 
Sure it may have bloomed a bit later than North American music, but there’s no shadow of a doubt that British music of the 1950s and swinging '60s influenced a lot of artists over the years. As a tribute to some of the United Kingdom’s most influential musicians, Rolls-Royce commissioned nine very special Wraiths.
I’m a sucker for The Who, which is why the featured photo of this story is a Wraith that wears the signature of Roger Daltrey. The most striking design enhancement is the hood, which is beautified with the cover from Tommy. Released as a double album in 1969, Tommy is a rock opera that tells the story of a deaf, dumb and blind boy. This spectacular luxobarge is but one of two Wraith models that Roger Daltrey helped Rolls-Royce's artisans create.

The second Who-themed car revolves around Daltrey’s own music legacy, as well as design motifs of the mod era. The bullseye logo, for example, is a nod to the band’s iconography. Look closer, and you’ll also spot lyrics on the copper door flights. The headrests, meanwhile, are embroidered with the 73-year-old English singer’s signature. The back of the headrests, by comparison, features an embroidery of Keith Moon’s "Pictures of Lily" exploding drum set.

Rolls-Royce’s “Inspired by British Music” collection further includes a model that exhibits the touch of Ray Davies (The Kinks) and an example that’s paying tribute to fifth Beatle George Martin. Shirley Bassey also has a Wraith waiting to be built in celebration to her extraordinary career. A handful more Wraiths are in the pipeline for the near future, which will wear the signatures of Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones and Francis Rossi of Status Quo.

“The enduring allure of Rolls-Royce has been encouraged over the years by some of the world’s most famous and important music icons,” said Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief exec of the automaker, probably referring to Lennon’s psychedelic Phantom V. “This collaboration – with some of Britain’s most celebrated musicians – promises to add to this legacy, creating truly unique collectors’ items which also support worthy charities,” he concluded.

