Rolls-Royce Builds A Car For Kids, It Is For Charity

 
1 Mar 2017, 8:05 UTC ·
by
Rolls-Royce has made a kind gesture and built a one-off car for the kids who are awaiting surgery in the brand’s hometown.
Called Rolls-Royce SRH, short for St Richard’s Hospital, the unique vehicle has been gifted to the facility to be used in the Pediatric Day Surgery Unit. Instead of making it a simple exhibit or a simulator, the Rolls-Royce SRH will be driven through the Pediatric Unit’s corridors.

The drivers will be the patients, who will get to drive themselves to the operating theater, and that corridor even has “traffic signs.” The idea behind this vehicle is to reduce the pressure on child patients who are already going through a lot, and do not need the stress of a stretcher on the way to an intervention.

Two kids from the Pediatric Unit at St Richard’s Hospital were invited to the Home of Rolls-Royce, which is in the same town as the medical facility. The two “test drivers” got to see an exclusive unveiling of the vehicle, just like Rolls-Royce organizes for its VIP customers in the Goodwood Studio.

The Rolls-Royce SRH got the final validation and pre-delivery inspection from the designated test drivers ahead of the official handover to the patients.

The most surprising part about this vehicle is not the fact that it is a charitable gift to an organization, but that the British brand commanded the entire situation as if it were a new product.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Commission managed the design, and the SRH received a two-tone paint scheme, which mixed Salamanca Blue with Andalusian White. The red coach line is hand-applied.

The steering wheel of the smallest Rolls-Royce is finished in a two-tone color combination that is matched to the exterior. Evidently, this vehicle is powered by an electric motor, because it needs to run without emissions or noise. Over 400 hours of the Bespoke Manufacturing Team’ own time were dedicated to building this vehicle.
