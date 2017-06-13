autoevolution

Rolls-Royce Sweptail Drophead Coupé Would Make Even Less Sense Than Original

 
13 Jun 2017, 10:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
I hope we can all agree that the only reason behind the Rolls-Royce Sweptail's existence was to become the world's most expensive new car. The ridiculously rich man who commissioned it didn't need it, Rolls-Royce didn't need to make it, the world definitely didn't need to gawk at it, and yet here it is, serving its purpose as advertised.
$13 million and four years - that's what it took Rolls-Royce to honor the request from an unnamed billionaire who describes himself as a “connoisseur and collector of distinctive, one-off items including super-yachts and private aircraft.” Well, we doubt there are many more individuals out there who are bold enough to approach Rolls-Royce directly and ask them to build a car specifically for them, not to mention actually affording to.

Well, what's done is done and the Sweptail two-seater wowed and horrified people in equal measure at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa D'Este. And thanks to all the pictures taken, it continues to do so even after the car had been flown to some private island and locked inside a Batman-like cave.

Rolls-Royce made it very clear that the Sweptail was a unique vehicle with a unique design that won't be reproduced later on. It is supposed to represent a nod to the 1920's design as well as feature a few nautical influences. Considering there is a huge deck behind the only two seats, we'd say at least the latter was perfectly addressed.

But it's precisely that rear end that makes the Sweptail what it is. The tear-shape of the cabin is probably the strongest visual connection with the car design from the start of the last century, so removing that would take most of the vehicle's charm and purpose away.

Reimagining the Rolls-Royce Sweptail as a Drophead Coupé does just that: it takes away everything that makes it special and transforms it into a big ostentatious barge with a funny-looking front end that nobody would pay half a million dollars for, let alone 13.
Rolls-Royce sweptail rolls-royce sweptail drophead coupe rendering rendering Rolls-Royce one-off
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our ROLLS-ROYCE Testdrives:

ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost Series II 86
ROLLS-ROYCE Wraith87
ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost 94