810 HP "George" Rolls-Royce Wraith Is Jon Olsson's Decatted Burnout Machine

More on this:

1 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII To Debut On July 27

2 Rolls-Royce Sweptail Drophead Coupé Would Make Even Less Sense Than Original

3 Jon Olsson Teases 800 HP Rolls-Royce Wraith Drift Car with Hydraulic Handbrake

4 One-Off Rolls-Royce Sweptail is Both Beauty and Beast, a Nod to 1920s Design

5 Murdered-Out Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Looks Out Of This World