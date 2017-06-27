autoevolution

810 HP "George" Rolls-Royce Wraith Is Jon Olsson's Decatted Burnout Machine

27 Jun 2017, 10:01 UTC ·
by
A few weeks ago, we prepared you for Jon Olsson's latest toy, George. Well, the alpine skier has now fully introduced his Rolls-Royce Wraith. Warning: Spirit of Ecstasy purists would better scroll away, since we're looking at one hell of an unapologetic ride.
Those who are familiar with Jon's rides know that he's a big fan of custom machines, while getting his kicks from stepping over the border.

As such, we're looking at a Roller like no other, with the lavish coupe having been turned into a hooning contraption.

We'll start with the engine compartment work. Dutch specialist Absolute Motors, who handled the build, took the 6.6-liter V12 motor from 624 hp and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque to 810 ponies and 839 lb-ft (1,138) of twist.

"Is all that torque really necessary?" we hear you asking? Well, since the owner enjoys doing burnouts and the thing rides on 24-inch wheels, the answer is a big, fat "yes".

We're not aware of this RR Wraith's full mod list, but we can tell you that the Quicksilver exhaust that lets that V12 express its aural feelings and emotions seems to pack a decatted setup. At least that's what the dyno details shown in the video below tell us.

Interestingly, the driver of the thing doesn't take us too deep inside the vehicle, so we don't know if you initial drift car hunch, which was fueled by what seemed to be a hydraulic handbrake, is confirmed.

Still, we're expecting this detail to be part of the winter plans Jon Olsson mentions when talking about George's future.

However, we can see a magnet-held roof rack, the kind of camo we've come to expect from the athlete, a set of monstrous extra lights and a host of other goodies you can check out in the presentation video below.

