Hybrid Ferrari 488 Prototype Shows Up on Nurburgring, Hides Engine Compartment

These days, it seems that people just can't leave the amazing Ferrari 488 in standard trim. However, while this might mean widebody kits for custom car aficionados, the Prancing Horse itself is involved and we're talking about the 488 prototype you can check out in the spyshots above.

Ferrari is looking to make use of the lessons it has learned with the LaFerrari in order to meet the 2021 Ultra Low Emission Vehicle legislation. In fact, FCA CEO has already explained that all Ferraris will pack hybrid tech by 2019.



Nevertheless, the test car we're looking at doesn't come with the "hybrid test vehicle" that's usually found on such vehicles. The transparent engine cover of the 488 has been gifted with a wrap, so we can't check out the goodies inside.



With the 488 already packing 670 ponies, we can only imagine what the added instant muscle of a hybrid setup could do for the supercar.



We'll remind you that this 488 isn't the only Ferrari tester doing its thing on the Nurburgring this month. The Prancing Horse has also



Given the fact that the V12 model has kept its natural aspiration, it's almost certain that the GT will receive electrical assistance to meet the emission standards mentioned above, so we have similar expectations for it.



Ring gossip also talks about two other possibilities for this 488, with the first involving the "Speciale" version of the V8 model - the quotes are here since the track special won't wear the same nameplate as the



