Rolls-Royce Will Not Do Hybrids, Thinks They're Below the Brand's Expectations

According to Torsten Müller-Otvös, the CEO of Rolls-Royce, hybrid powertrains don't mix well with luxury. We have no idea how he came up with this idea, but it seems it's the reason why the British brand will not make vehicles powered by a combination of fuels.

7 photos



For instance, does Torsten Müller-Otvös think that



Talking to British publication



“Compromises when it comes to technology, or operating our products," he continued, "are unacceptable. People are more interested in highly reliably substance than to be a test field for new technology.”



Hybrid technology has not been around for as long as the gasoline engine, but one could say it has matured over the past decade. That means it can hardly be described as "new technology," so that argument doesn't stand either.



On the other hand,



