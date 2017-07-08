F16X Could Be The Codename Of The First Ferrari SUV

Stop me if you heard this one before, but at the same time, it’s best to remember that ever year or so a rumor pops up according to which the best name in the biz has turned 180 degrees on its decision to not jump on the sport utility bandwagon. 2017 makes no exception to the rule, with Car Magazine
implying that the codename for Ferrari’s first SUV
is “F16X.”
The story, signed by secrets uncoverer Georg Kacher, puts the not-officially-confirmed model as follows: “a sporting, high-riding coupe”
that is due to arrive in 2021, packing some sort of “hybrid power.”
According to the cited publication, the F16X will be manufactured in Maranello on the same line as the replacement for the V12-fed GTC4 shooting brake.
For all intents and purposes, it makes sense for the alleged model to be remotely based on the GTC4. Not only did the latter usher in all-wheel-drive to the Ferrari stable, but think of the F16X as something similar to what Volvo did with the V90-based V90 Cross Country
. The bottom line is, Car Mag’s insiders are allegedly insisting not to call the F16X an SUV.
Interestingly enough, the motoring magazine heard that the high-riding Ferrari
will have “suicide back doors, allowing for a huge doorway and no B-pillars for unimpeded access to the rear seats.”
Furthermore, word also has it the soft-roader will be the first gasoline-electric hybrid to wear the Prancing Horse badge proudly since the awe-inspiring LaFerrari hypercar.
It’s believed the internal combustion engine will pack eight cylinders instead of the more aristocratic layout hiding under the hood of the GTC4
. In regard to pricing, 300,000+ euros (£265,000 / $345,000) should fit the bill.