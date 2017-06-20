Ferrari 488 GTB Mule Likely Testing Hybrid Engine on The Nurburgring

More on this:

1 Does This Ferrari 812 Superfast Nurburgring Test Car Pack Hybrid Power?

2 Novitec Ferrari 488 N-Largo Takes New Widebody Kit to the Track for Epic Photos

3 Michael Fassbender Takes Up The Challenge To Race For Ferrari

4 2019 Ferrari Prototype Spotted Testing With 488 GTB-Based Mule

5 Ferrari 488 GTB Is Fast and Enjoyable, Chris Harris Says