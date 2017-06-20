autoevolution

Ferrari 488 GTB Mule Likely Testing Hybrid Engine on The Nurburgring

20 Jun 2017, 12:35 UTC ·
by
Since the Ferrari 488 GTB is not exactly 100 percent different compared to the 458 Italia it is based on, Ferrari is working on an all-new replacement for the model.
Until that new model arrives, though, Maranello is also rumored to be developing an extra special version of the 488 GTB, which some pundits reckon it will revive the GTO moniker.

Take this last bit with a grain of salt, but what we do know for sure is that Ferrari is indeed testing an all-new powertrain using a 488 GTB as a mule, and is doing it on the Nurburgring, of all places. Is Fiorano no longer enough for testing?

This is not the first time that this oddly camouflaged 488 has been caught, and just like last time, our spy photographers were pretty sure that the exhaust sound was a bit different compared to a normal model. As you can see, the camouflage doesn't seem to mask too many details, but the most important one is the engine it is obviously covered.

Currently, there are three options for speculating about this peculiar prototype. The first one involves Ferrari indeed working on a new generation powertrain that partly uses electricity to provide motive power.

The second one is related to what Autocar called an upcoming Porsche 911 GT2 RS 991.2 rival that may or may not wear the GTO moniker and be based on the 488 GTB.

Last, but certainly not least, Ferrari has been rumored to revive the Dino nameplate for an entry level model for some time, and the mule spotted on the Nurburgring could be simply testing its future baby brother's powertrain.

Either way, the only thing we know for sure is that Ferrari's lineup is due for both a revamp and an expansion in the upcoming years, with at least three all-new models set to be launched by 2020. One of them is set to be the Dino revival, which could be a Ferrari V6 for the first time since 1974, while the others will be direct replacements for existing models. No SUV will be among them.
