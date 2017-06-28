Maserati GranTurismo Updated With Alfieri-inspired Sharknose Grille

The hexagonal grille? Yeah, that’s an obvious nod to the Alfieri Concept
. The overhauled front fascia is an appropriate update for the luxurious grand tourer, which has been on sale for the better part of a decade now. Presented at the New York Stock Exchange, the facelifted four-seat coupe from Modena prides itself on improved airflow. Compared to yesteryear’s Cd 0.33, Maserati has managed to reduce aerodynamic drag to Cd 0.32.
A closer look at the rear reveals a redesigned bumper that features a twofold layout for the Sport and MC variants. As far as the interior is concerned, here you’ll find an 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen that Maserati doesn’t dare to call Uconnect. Similar to other Fiat Chrysler
products benefitting from Uconnect 8.4, the 2018 GranTurismo knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Up front, you’ll also find a redesigned center console with a double rotary knob made of aluminum.
From a performance standpoint, the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo features a tried-and-tested 4.7-liter V8, an engine that made its debut in 2008 with the S variant. Based on the F136 family, the Ferrari-developed plant is capable of 460 horsepower and 520 Nm (384 pound-feet) of torque. Not bad for a free-breathing engine, but not exactly impressive either considering that other cars in this segment have turned to forced induction.
In Sport specification, acceleration of the GranTurismo
improved to 4.8 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), and top speed is limited to 299 km/h (186 mph). The lighter, more focused GranTurismo MC turns fares a bit better: 4.7 seconds to 100 km/h and a maximum velocity of 301 km/h (187 mph).
In these 10 years since it was introduced, Maserati
produced more than 37,000 examples of the fixed-head GrandTurismo and the soft-top GranCabrio.
