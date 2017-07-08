autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Is Unremarkable and too Firm, Says Consumer Reports

8 Jul 2017, 23:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Great, the Atlas has just made its debut, and already it's receiving criticism. Despite Volkswagen pinning all its hopes on the success of this crossover, Consumer Reports doesn't find it very palatable.
5 photos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Is Unremarkable and too Firm, Says Consumer Reports2018 Volkswagen Atlas Is Unremarkable and too Firm, Says Consumer Reports2018 Volkswagen Atlas Is Unremarkable and too Firm, Says Consumer Reports2018 Volkswagen Atlas Is Unremarkable and too Firm, Says Consumer Reports
Telling it like it is, the review points out that the Atlas is unremarkable to drive and yet admits that this is exactly what the customers wanted. It's big, relatively economical and not that expensive. But Volkswagen built its reputation in America on small cars, sometimes with unusual styling or fun handling.

In recent years, turbo engines have become the mainstay of the brand. It's not like the Atlas doesn't have a turbo engine; the standard mill is going to be a 2.0-liter turbo. However, only the 3.6-liter V6 is available for now, and when the TSI arrives, it will only be available in FWD.

Its handling is "competent and wholly unremarkable," says Consumer Reports. Out on the road, it feels like a big bus, which is apparently a desirable trait nowadays.

We've often harbored suspicions that Volkswagen has lost the will to tune a comfortable suspension. The European Passat and Tiguan suffered from this and had transmitted it through the MQB platform to the Atlas. On rougher roads, the passengers move around like bobbleheads, which surely isn't what you expect a crossover to do.

There are upsides too. For example, the powertrain is much smoother, thanks to a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. The reviewer mentions other manufacturers having problems with their own 8- or 9-speed autos, perhaps referring to Fiat-Chrysler.

Volkswagen also does infotainment systems well, and there's a tone of premium-feeling materials everywhere. So it does deliver on many of the things customers want in a 3-row SUV. However, are you willing to pay extra to have a Volkswagen, especially when it doesn't come with a six-cylinder turbo?

Volkswagen Atlas VR6 Consumer Reports Volkswagen
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show