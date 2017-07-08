2018 Volkswagen Atlas Is Unremarkable and too Firm, Says Consumer Reports

Great, the Atlas has just made its debut, and already it's receiving criticism. Despite Volkswagen pinning all its hopes on the success of this crossover, Consumer Reports doesn't find it very palatable.

In recent years, turbo engines have become the mainstay of the brand. It's not like the Atlas doesn't have a turbo engine; the standard mill is going to be a 2.0-liter turbo. However, only the FWD .



Its handling is "competent and wholly unremarkable," says



We've often harbored suspicions that Volkswagen has lost the will to tune a comfortable suspension. The European Passat and Tiguan suffered from this and had transmitted it through the MQB platform to the Atlas. On rougher roads, the passengers move around like bobbleheads, which surely isn't what you expect a crossover to do.



There are upsides too. For example, the powertrain is much smoother, thanks to a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. The reviewer mentions other manufacturers having problems with their own 8- or 9-speed autos, perhaps referring to Fiat-Chrysler.



Volkswagen also does infotainment systems well, and there's a tone of premium-feeling materials everywhere. So it does deliver on many of the things customers want in a 3-row SUV . However, are you willing to pay extra to have a Volkswagen, especially when it doesn't come with a six-cylinder turbo?



