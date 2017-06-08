Engineering Explained Points Out the VR6's Flaws, Says It Will Die Off

Tesla doesn't put VR6 engines in any of its cars, and like everybody knows, Tesla>Volkswagen
. Eventually, this odd configuration for a 6-cylinder engine will be phased out, Engineering Explained says in its latest video. So should you care?
We do, but before that, let's establish what the VR6 is and why we don't see it much these days. The name is German and roughly translates as inline-V6.
The logistics of how it works are pretty obvious just by looking at the single block with six tightly squeezed cylinders. The firing order is 1-5-3-6-2-4, so it's like a regular inline engine in that regard.
What's unique to this configuration is that the head is flat, unlike a V6. The major advantage is that you only need one valvetrain and the intake and exhaust system are much cheaper to make than in a conventional V-type engine.
The solution basically pre-dates the turbocharged era. So you've got your Golf, and you need to add more power without the benefit of forced induction. The VR6 packaging is way shorter than an inline-6, simpler and lighter, perfect for something like the Corrado
or the MK3 Golf.
Of course, you can get well over 300 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter these days. The advantages of that happening are the inline-6 can be built in many more configurations and also uses less fuel.
The four reasons why Engineering Explained says the VR6 is going to die out are as follows: its torque curve is not as smooth as an inline-4 turbo, it uses more fuel, it's bigger and also odder to work with.
Most automakers are trying to package engines into smaller and smaller bays while maximizing cabin space. That's why Volvo uses a 2.0-liter configuration almost across the entire range of models.
But the VR6 might be enjoying an extended swan song thanks to the Atlas crossover
. It's sold exclusively in America, where buyers prefer larger displacements. What's more, you can only get AWD
with the 3.6-liter, which might also be used next year by the U.S.-spec Arteon four-door coupe.