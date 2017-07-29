autoevolution

2019 BMW X7 Flies on Nurburgring, Corners Flatter than Rolls-Royce Cullinan

29 Jul 2017, 18:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 2019 BMW X7 is now in its advanced development stages and one benefit of this is that we get to see the prototypes being pushed to the limit on the Nurburgring.
6 photos
2019 BMW X7 on Nurburgring2019 BMW X7 on Nurburgring2019 BMW X7 on Nurburgring2019 BMW X7 on Nurburgring2019 BMW X7 on Nurburgring
"Who would love to check out a full-size crossover getting punished on the world's toughest racetrack?" we hear you asking. Well, the answer might surprise you, especially since the three-row machine seems to hold its own pretty well.

This seems to be a performance incarantion of the Bavarians' upcoming flagship SUV. While we could be looking at the xDrive50i model, this could also be the rumored X7 M50i - forum chat mentions the latter borrowing the monstrous hardware of the BMW M550i.

Considering the fact that the market for such muscular large SUVs already exists, it wouldn't surprise us to see BMW's thirst for filling up niches to take the X7 to this side of the segment.

BMW is set to introduce the X7 in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. However, the automaker is expected to drop a concept version of the high-riding model at the German event, with the production model probably coming next year. As such, the first X7 customers in the US should take delivery of their vehicles in the first quarter of 2019.Time for an unholy comparo
Of course, since we're dealing with a prototype, the action in the piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

For instance, we're not expecting the production version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which shouldn't be all that far in terms of size and weight when compared to the X7, to exhibit as much body roll as the tester we've spotted on the Green Hell.

Regardless, it's amazing to see the roll difference between the two prototypes (apple-to-orange moment over).

bmw x7 2019 BMW X7 BMW spy video Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business