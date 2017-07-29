2019 BMW X7 Flies on Nurburgring, Corners Flatter than Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The 2019 BMW X7 is now in its advanced development stages and one benefit of this is that we get to see the prototypes being pushed to the limit on the Nurburgring.

This seems to be a performance incarantion of the Bavarians' upcoming flagship SUV . While we could be looking at the xDrive50i model, this could also be the rumored X7 M50i - forum chat mentions the latter borrowing the monstrous hardware of the



Considering the fact that the market for such muscular large SUVs already exists, it wouldn't surprise us to see BMW's thirst for filling up niches to take the X7 to this side of the segment.



BMW is set to introduce the X7 in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. However, the automaker is expected to drop a concept version of the high-riding model at the German event, with the production model probably coming next year. As such, the first X7 customers in the US should take delivery of their vehicles in the first quarter of 2019.Time for an unholy comparo

Of course, since we're dealing with a prototype, the action in the piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page needs to be taken with a grain of salt.



For instance, we're not expecting the production version of the



Regardless, it's amazing to see the roll difference between the two prototypes (apple-to-orange moment over).



