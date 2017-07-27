Spyshots: 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Clumsy On The Nurburgring

Look at the full-size luxobarge doing its thing on the world’s most challenging racing circuit, then reflect on the fact it’s not described as a sport utility vehicle by its creator. “All-terrain, high-sided vehicle”
is how Rolls-Royce refers to the all-wheel-drive Cullinan
, and that’s confusing bearing in mind the choice of tires for the pictured pre-production prototype.
The backbone of the Cullinan is an all-aluminum platform shared with the Phantom VIII, and the all-wheel-drive part is taken care of by an xDrive system
of the multi-plate wet clutch variety. Similar to BMW applications, the Cullinan’s system is connected to the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. To keep the Cullinan controllable during hard cornering, Dynamic Performance Control (i.e. torque vectoring) is on the menu too.
A closer look at the prototype reveals Rolls-Royce has plenty of suspension adjustment to do until it can sign off the Cullinan for production. Beyond all the lurching and body roll, the latest spy photos of the SUV
reveal the handles for the suicide rear doors and what appear to be LED headlights.
It will be interesting to see the Cullinan trying its hand at off-roading, but then again, can you imagine the owner of such a vehicle venturing beyond where the tarmac ends? It’s reassuring, however, that Rolls-Royce intends to make the luxurious colossus capable of handling its own in off-road situations. Don’t expect Jeep “Trail Rated”
levels of competence, though.
Get-up-and-go comes courtesy of a twin-turbo V12 supposed to develop somewhere in the ballpark of 600 horsepower. The supremely torquey N74B66 6.6-liter powerplant in the BMW M760Li xDrive
could be the engine in question, but we’ll know for sure what’s what when Rolls-Royce is ready to come clean about the Cullinan. Expect the first examples of the luxo-SUV
to hit the road in the second half of 2018 for the 2019 model year.