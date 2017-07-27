autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Clumsy On The Nurburgring

27 Jul 2017, 12:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Of all the automakers still in the business, it’s Rolls-Royce that tries its utmost not to be labeled “sporty.” The extent of R-R’s loathing of this word is unbounded, and the Cullinan serves as the perfect case in point.
11 photos
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan prototype
Look at the full-size luxobarge doing its thing on the world’s most challenging racing circuit, then reflect on the fact it’s not described as a sport utility vehicle by its creator. “All-terrain, high-sided vehicle” is how Rolls-Royce refers to the all-wheel-drive Cullinan, and that’s confusing bearing in mind the choice of tires for the pictured pre-production prototype.

The backbone of the Cullinan is an all-aluminum platform shared with the Phantom VIII, and the all-wheel-drive part is taken care of by an xDrive system of the multi-plate wet clutch variety. Similar to BMW applications, the Cullinan’s system is connected to the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. To keep the Cullinan controllable during hard cornering, Dynamic Performance Control (i.e. torque vectoring) is on the menu too.

A closer look at the prototype reveals Rolls-Royce has plenty of suspension adjustment to do until it can sign off the Cullinan for production. Beyond all the lurching and body roll, the latest spy photos of the SUV reveal the handles for the suicide rear doors and what appear to be LED headlights.

It will be interesting to see the Cullinan trying its hand at off-roading, but then again, can you imagine the owner of such a vehicle venturing beyond where the tarmac ends? It’s reassuring, however, that Rolls-Royce intends to make the luxurious colossus capable of handling its own in off-road situations. Don’t expect Jeep “Trail Rated” levels of competence, though.

Get-up-and-go comes courtesy of a twin-turbo V12 supposed to develop somewhere in the ballpark of 600 horsepower. The supremely torquey N74B66 6.6-liter powerplant in the BMW M760Li xDrive could be the engine in question, but we’ll know for sure what’s what when Rolls-Royce is ready to come clean about the Cullinan. Expect the first examples of the luxo-SUV to hit the road in the second half of 2018 for the 2019 model year.
2019 rolls-royce cullinan SUV Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4x4 Rolls-Royce Nurburgring spyshots
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan