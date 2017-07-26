autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Does Nurburgring Lap Time Blitz with Tiny Spoiler

26 Jul 2017, 17:11 UTC ·
by
This summer has seen a multitude of amazing go-fast machine blitzing the Nurburgring and one that has grabbed our attention in particular is the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. We had previously seen the monster 'Vette testing in two aero configurations, namely with a massive wing and a small spoiler and, after the first delivers some delicious Ring testing footage, it is now time for the latter to return under the spotlights.
Heck, we've seen the supercar flying on the Green Hell so many times, that we wouldn't be surprised to wake up to an official announcement letting us know that the thing is now the official holder of the production car lap record.

Keep in mind that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a 700 hp rear-wheel-drive animal, is also suspected to have set a Nordschleife record, so the battle is on, even with the two carmakers being tight-lipped on the matter.

And while the overly loud voice of the prototype (noticed the improvised exhaust hardware allowing it to meet the Nurburgring decibel limit) does drop supercharger hints, we're still not sure about the contents of the machine's engine compartment.

The strongest rumor to date has to do with an all-new 6.2-liter LT5 DOHC V8. Nevertheless, others expect the seventh-generation Corvette ZR1 to be animated by a pumped-up incarnation of the 650 hp LT4 motor in the Z06. The latter path would require serious extra cooling efforts, given all the heat soak discussions revolving around the Z06.

Big or small, the wing adorning the posterior of the new ZR1 is just a part of its extreme aero package and we can wait to feast our eyes on the uncamouflaged machine.

P.S.: If the spray-painted guardrail message you can see at the 0:24 point of the video seems familiar, it might be thanks to the non-factory-backed Dodge Viper Nurburgring lap time adventure we discussed earlier today.

