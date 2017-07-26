autoevolution

Toyota 86 with McLaren 720S Face Swap Is an Awesome Rendering

26 Jul 2017, 17:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When talking about the downsides of the Toyota 86, the underpowered aura, which has followed the car past its mid-cycle revamp, is obviously the most important one. Come to think of it, we haven't heard anybody complaining about the styling of the Toyobaru. But what if such a machine were to receive a face transplant?
6 photos
2017 Toyota GT86 Tiger (German model)2017 Toyota GT86 Tiger (German model)2017 Toyota GT86 Tiger (German model)2017 Toyota GT86 Tiger (German model)2017 Toyota GT86 Tiger (German model)
The answer to this question comes from the rendering above, which shows us an 86 that is now wearing the face of a McLaren 720S.

Yes, we know, this is quite a stretch, with the performance, the aero and the pricing gap between the two being humongous. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped the pixel addicts over at Winning Designs (via Street FX Motorsport & Graphics) from attempting to show us what could happen if the pair spent a night together inside a cramped garage.Warning: you should be prepared to meet such contraptions in the real world
While the mashup we have here is but a render, you should know that such extreme transplants sometimes occur in the real world.

We showed you the most recent example of this earlier this week, when we brought you a Toyota MR2 wearing an ND Mazda Miata's headlights and fenders. As for the bumper of the Toyota, this was a more complex matter to settle, as it didn't seem to come from a particular model. Nevertheless, the apron did appear to pack multiple styling cues remind us of (ready for it?) McLaren.

Then there was the rear of the Toyota MR2. As if often happens with such builds, the donor cars for the front and the rear are different and the said MR2 came with a GT-R-impersonating posterior.

And while some might find such projects worthy of the overkill tag, we're pretty sure there are plenty of aficionados out there who would love to hoon such a machine.
toyota 86 McLaren 720S McLaren Toyota rendering pic of the day
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business