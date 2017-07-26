Toyota 86 with McLaren 720S Face Swap Is an Awesome Rendering

When talking about the downsides of the Toyota 86, the underpowered aura, which has followed the car past its mid-cycle revamp, is obviously the most important one. Come to think of it, we haven't heard anybody complaining about the styling of the Toyobaru. But what if such a machine were to receive a face transplant?

6 photos



Yes, we know, this is quite a stretch, with the performance, the aero and the pricing gap between the two being humongous. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped the pixel addicts over at Warning: you should be prepared to meet such contraptions in the real world

While the mashup we have here is but a render, you should know that such extreme transplants sometimes occur in the real world.



We



Then there was the rear of the Toyota MR2. As if often happens with such builds, the donor cars for the front and the rear are different and the said MR2 came with a



And while some might find such projects worthy of the overkill tag, we're pretty sure there are plenty of aficionados out there who would love to hoon such a machine. The answer to this question comes from the rendering above, which shows us an 86 that is now wearing the face of a McLaren 720S.Yes, we know, this is quite a stretch, with the performance, the aero and the pricing gap between the two being humongous. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped the pixel addicts over at Winning Designs (via Street FX Motorsport & Graphics) from attempting to show us what could happen if the pair spent a night together inside a cramped garage.While the mashup we have here is but a render, you should know that such extreme transplants sometimes occur in the real world.We showed you the most recent example of this earlier this week, when we brought you a Toyota MR2 wearing an ND Mazda Miata's headlights and fenders. As for the bumper of the Toyota, this was a more complex matter to settle, as it didn't seem to come from a particular model. Nevertheless, the apron did appear to pack multiple styling cues remind us of (ready for it?) McLaren.Then there was the rear of the Toyota MR2. As if often happens with such builds, the donor cars for the front and the rear are different and the said MR2 came with a GT-R -impersonating posterior.And while some might find such projects worthy of the overkill tag, we're pretty sure there are plenty of aficionados out there who would love to hoon such a machine.