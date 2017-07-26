2017 Dodge Viper GTS-R Sets 7:03.4 Nurburgring Time in Practice, Show Must Go On

Remember how the fifth-gen Viper ACR set a production car lap record at 13 tracks across the US? It would've been nice to see if the slab of American can also spank the Porsche 918 Spyder on the latter's home turf, but Dodge refused to let the snake shine on the Ring as it had in the past. Fortunately, a group of Viper enthusiasts has now done the job for the carmaker and the provisional results are awesome.

As such, we're ready to bet the 2017 GTS-R will join the sub-7 club, which would be a nice send-off for the We've been keeping an eye on their $160,000 campaign, which involved a crowdfunding effort and sponsors, ever since January , with the crew having recently hit the ring with two 2017 Viper GTS-R. We're talking about bone stock cars here - the GTS-R is basically a Viper ACR-E turned into a special edition. And, with Kumho sponsoring this stunt, the two supercars run on the company's Ecsta V720 rubber (295/25 up front and 355/30 at the back).Speaking of which, you should keep in mind that the Dodge will only set one back $118,890, which is just a fraction of the cost of the beasts it can rival on the Nordschleife And the Vipers have not set a provisional Ring lap time of 7:03.45, as Road & Track , which has followed the team to the infamous German track, reports. But the effort doesn't stop here.You see, the underdog nature of this attempt means that the pair of V10 beasts only had a small window (read: dry weather, no traffic) to do their thing.And the team aims to have another go at it before the week is over. Keep in mind that one of the two drivers is Dominik Farnbacher . We're talking about the racing driver who manhandled the works-backed fourth-gen Viper ACR Nurburgring effort back in 2011, with the adventure leading to a 7:12.13 time. And you can check out some photos of the stunt in the gallery above (credits go to the Ring attempt's dedicated Facebook page ).As such, we're ready to bet the 2017 GTS-R will join the sub-7 club, which would be a nice send-off for the soon-to-be-retired slab of America.