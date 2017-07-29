autoevolution

Fake Porsche 911 Turbo Based on Old Fiat 500 Is Almost Cute

Porsche is one of the few German automakers that haven't rushed to fill every niche out there. For one thing, the smaller the segment gets (in terms of car length), the more difficult it is for Zuffenhausen to justify the hefty price tag of its machines.
Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped automotive aficionados from dreaming about a rear-engined supermini that would allow them to glide in city traffic with the Zuffenhusen crest on the steering wheel.

Well, it seems some gear heads were determined to turn such fantasies into reality, which is how we ended up with the contraption you can see here - lens tip to the How Not To Design A Car Facebook page.

This micro-Porsche seems to be a poor tuning job built around an old Fiat 500, with the thing apparently coming from Greece.

Now, if we put aside the shock and horror delivered by the uber-poor finish, we could think of at least a few reasons to find such a machine adorable (once again, not this one).

For one thing, the underpinning of the donor car, if we may call it so, means that this result follows the classic Neunelfer recipe, featuring an air-cooled, rear-mounted engine.

It's just that this creature is trying to impersonate a 996-generation 911, which happened to be the first incarnation of the Porscha that made use of a water-cooled engine.

Then there's the reputation of the 996 - many Porschephilles still play the judgmental card, allowing the unusual shape of the said Neunelfer's headlights to make this sportscar seem less brilliant than it is. So we could argue that the guy who came up with this FrankenPorsche (we've decided to nickname it this way) at least went for the sportscar generation some people love to hate.

Did we say "sportscar"? We should've probably used "supercar" instead since it seems that this vehicle is trying to pass as a 911 Turbo...
