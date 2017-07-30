autoevolution

smart Brabus 15th Anniversary Edition Is A Birthday Cake With Four Wheels

30 Jul 2017, 4:03 UTC ·
by
The year was 2002 when smart, which is owned by Mercedes-Benz mothership Daimler AG, agreed to form a 50:50 joint venture with German tuner Brabus. The first model of this collaboration came a few months later in the shape of the smart Brabus 1st edition, and the rest is history in the making. To celebrate the 15th birthday of the smart-Brabus alliance, the two put their hands together to create a limited-run edition.
Introducing the smart Brabus 15th anniversary, which is a name that can be applied to every fortwo in the lineup, including the electric drive. Pricing hasn’t been made public, but bear in mind the no-frills smart Brabus starts in Germany from €20,415. For reference, that’s €4k short of an A-Class.

The body panels and the Tridion safety cell are finished in an exclusive shade of silver, and the exterior further benefits from an extensive styling package. High-gloss deep black and faux carbon fiber are also present, whereas the soft top of the anniversary fortwo cabrio is finished in brown.

Like it or not, the alloy wheels are finished in black come in two flavors. For 66 kW and electric drive models, the wheels measure 16 inches front and rear. Upgrade to the 80 kW turbocharged 0.9-liter three-cylinder engine, and you’re looking at 16- and 17-inch rims front and rear. The 15th Anniversary Edition treatment is adequately perceptible in the cabin too.

Open the door, and the espresso-finished leather upholstery fits the Brabus Xclusive sports seats like a hand in glove. Silver seams complement the paintwork, then there’s the diamond quilting on the seats. Even boring things such as the velour floor mats have that special something about them.

To ensure exclusivity, each smart fortwo Brabus 15th Anniversary Edition has the aluminum shift lever knob dressed in espresso leather and engraved with the words “15 years of experience 2002 – 2017.” The knob cap, meanwhile, is where the owner will find the number of his or her car ("001/150").
