smart Goes All In With Brabus-infused Disturbing London Special Edition Models

“Disturbing London what now?”
Other than music-related business, the company headed by singer and songwriter Tinie Tempah also deals in brand consultancy and fashion house. Think of the smart
Disturbring London Edition as a mélange of all three domains, for all the right reasons.
First of all, the Disturbing London features a thumpin’ great stereo for the audiophile in you. Bearing in mind that the three-cylinder engine’s noise is easily perceivable in the cabin, that’s a welcomed bit of standard equipment. The 90-horsepower pocket rocket further boasts a dual-clutch automatic transmission, rear parking sensors, height adjustments for the steering wheel and driver seat, as well as electrically-adjustable mirrors.
On sale now from £15,895 and £16,390, respectively, the fortwo
and forfour
in Disturbing London flavor benefit from the complete suite of Brabus detailing. The two-tone paint job and neat alloys wheels take top honors. The interior is special in its own right, from a visual standpoint that is.
"The two cars that are the culmination of our collaboration with Disturbing London look incredible,"
declared Krishan Bodhani, head honcho of the automaker’s UK office. "I am delighted we have been able to build on this already successful partnership.”
What Mr. Bodhani is referring to is Tinie and the automaker joining hands in 2015 to promote the fourfour in the United Kingdom
. In hindsight, all the 360-degree entertainment company did was to exhibit the forfour at a range of events (i.e. concerts) and to create star-studded promo films.
Regram @dylanjonesgq: Last year #tinietempah successfully launched his own clothing line, and this month he has co-opted the automotive world: along with his entertainment company Disturbing London - the record label, fashion house and brand consultancy - he has reinvented the #smartcar. It started life as a Smart ForTwo tuned by German speedsmiths Brabus, before team Tempah began making additions aimed squarely at city-living millennials. Dumi Oburota, Tempah's long-serving manager and founder of Disturbing London, called on Oliver Spencer to help style the interiors of the cars, which are available in rose gold and - doh! - matte-black. So, keeping it real, and, er, rose gold.
A post shared by smart car UK (@smartcaruk) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:10am PDT