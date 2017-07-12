smart Goes All In With Brabus-infused Disturbing London Special Edition Models

Regram @dylanjonesgq: Last year #tinietempah successfully launched his own clothing line, and this month he has co-opted the automotive world: along with his entertainment company Disturbing London - the record label, fashion house and brand consultancy - he has reinvented the #smartcar. It started life as a Smart ForTwo tuned by German speedsmiths Brabus, before team Tempah began making additions aimed squarely at city-living millennials. Dumi Oburota, Tempah's long-serving manager and founder of Disturbing London, called on Oliver Spencer to help style the interiors of the cars, which are available in rose gold and - doh! - matte-black. So, keeping it real, and, er, rose gold.

