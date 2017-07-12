autoevolution

smart Goes All In With Brabus-infused Disturbing London Special Edition Models

12 Jul 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Of all the European countries, the United Kingdom has a thing for small cars. And if they also happen to be chic and beautified by a desirable badge, it’s all the better for the British customer. Sensing that it can make a case for such a vehicle, Smart UK took to independent record label Disturbing London to create a special edition with Brabus bits and bobs.
11 photos
smart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special editionsmart Disturbing London special edition
“Disturbing London what now?” Other than music-related business, the company headed by singer and songwriter Tinie Tempah also deals in brand consultancy and fashion house. Think of the smart Disturbring London Edition as a mélange of all three domains, for all the right reasons.

First of all, the Disturbing London features a thumpin’ great stereo for the audiophile in you. Bearing in mind that the three-cylinder engine’s noise is easily perceivable in the cabin, that’s a welcomed bit of standard equipment. The 90-horsepower pocket rocket further boasts a dual-clutch automatic transmission, rear parking sensors, height adjustments for the steering wheel and driver seat, as well as electrically-adjustable mirrors.

On sale now from £15,895 and £16,390, respectively, the fortwo and forfour in Disturbing London flavor benefit from the complete suite of Brabus detailing. The two-tone paint job and neat alloys wheels take top honors. The interior is special in its own right, from a visual standpoint that is.

"The two cars that are the culmination of our collaboration with Disturbing London look incredible," declared Krishan Bodhani, head honcho of the automaker’s UK office. "I am delighted we have been able to build on this already successful partnership.”

What Mr. Bodhani is referring to is Tinie and the automaker joining hands in 2015 to promote the fourfour in the United Kingdom. In hindsight, all the 360-degree entertainment company did was to exhibit the forfour at a range of events (i.e. concerts) and to create star-studded promo films.

 

Regram @dylanjonesgq: Last year #tinietempah successfully launched his own clothing line, and this month he has co-opted the automotive world: along with his entertainment company Disturbing London - the record label, fashion house and brand consultancy - he has reinvented the #smartcar. It started life as a Smart ForTwo tuned by German speedsmiths Brabus, before team Tempah began making additions aimed squarely at city-living millennials. Dumi Oburota, Tempah's long-serving manager and founder of Disturbing London, called on Oliver Spencer to help style the interiors of the cars, which are available in rose gold and - doh! - matte-black. So, keeping it real, and, er, rose gold.

A post shared by smart car UK (@smartcaruk) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Editor's note:

Doesn't the pink-ish color of the side mirror caps and front grille remind you of the iPhone in Rose Gold?
smart fortwo Special Edition Smart ForFour UK smart tinie tempah disturbing london
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance