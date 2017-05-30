Brabus smart fortwo Interior by Neidfaktor Is Better Than... Brabus

autoevolution

Brabus is by far the best company to go to when you want an expensive leather interior for your Mercedes-Benz. However, their style is mainly focused on monochromatic red themes and carbon fiber. For the fortwo cabrio, a smaller company by the name of Neidfaktor proposed an Alcantara and acid-green leather interior that's bursting with freshness.
We're not quite sure what's going on here because the Brabus smart fortwo program is mainly focused on interior tailoring. There's usually no body kit. So has the Brabus leather been stripped out and replaced? It's possible, but that would make this an expensive little car. It's funny because this started life as the cheapest convertible in Europe.


Called "The Green Spark Project," this tuning exercise fills us with nostalgic thoughts of the days we spent with the fortwo. It was a funky little thing, but nowhere near as polished as this. Many of the trim pieces around the dash have been removed and painted green: armrest, dash pieces, and cubbies.

Alcantara now covers the cheap-feeling dash of the French car, while the steering wheel and seats have been trimmed in black leather with acid green stitching.

Neidfaktor is extremely careful with small details, so it's even wrapped the sun visors and A-pillars in Alcantara. The roof hoop, meanwhile, is as bright as the sun that comes into the cabin.

But it's puzzling how they intentionally left some things as they were - the grab handles and the area around the shifter. Maybe they see too much use to keep clean.

There's a whole bunch of stuff we don't see in this photo gallery. The Brabus treatment usually boosts output for the 0.9-liter engine from 90 to 109 PS. They also install different wheels, exhaust and lower the suspension by 10mm while stiffening it by 20%. Despite having the engine in the back, she won't drift, and you can only have it as an automatic. Thankfully, it's a 6-speed EDC, not the old clunker.
