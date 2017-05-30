Armytrix Golf 7 R Exhaust Is Deafeningly Loud

Bring the Armytrix
Golf 7 R out of hibernation, and you might regret it. The stainless aftermarket exhaust system makes this 2.0-liter engine about as loud as a rally car.
Decat? More like straight pipes, as even the supercar spotters say this is the shoutiest Volkswagen they've ever seen. It was recently spotted, not at the Worthersee GTI Treffen, but at the 2017 Autovisie Cars and Coffee XXL and the 2017 GMTEC Supercar Meeting in The Netherlands
.
We're not quite sure what the owner is thinking, pushing his hatchback to over 400 horsepower. In this setup, the sound will also get on your nerves should you ever decide to go on a longer journey.
Of course, most if not all Armytrix exhaust systems come with butterfly valves that can be controlled using either the remote or a smartphone app. There's also an Auto mode where the car stays quiet until reaching 3,500rpm.
The streamlined system is lighter, ridden of the OE deadweight and offers an unrestrictive flow; the improved efficiency plays a vital role in the dramatic improvements in both horsepower and torque, adding 16 hp without ECU
updates.
"Armytrix is set to wage total war on the performance exhaust industry! Not only do we dominate the supercar segment, but we also boost an impressive assortment of systems and parts for Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen. Drawing from years of experience of designing and producing supercar exhaust systems, we bring forth the same amount of expertise and passion for these incredible vehicles,
" the tuner declares in its press release. Sound like they mean business!
Of course, there are also a few options if you don't want your Golf R to be as crazy as this one. You could go for a 200 Cpsi sports catalytic converter and secondary downpipe with cat simulator. Or you could just get the final muffler for around €600. The tips are also optionally available in matte black, chrome or with the titanium blue effect.