Coolest Audi Q2 Interior Ever Comes from Neidfaktor

 
4 May 2017, 17:20 UTC ·
by
The Q2 crossover is the second cheapest car Audi makes. It's probably also the only one with youthful energy.
Looking at it in person, you get the feeling that designers got very few slaps on the wrists. It's got gigantic fake air intakes, like a Honda Civic, angular lines like a Lamborghini and a grille that covers most of the front end.

Its interior is kind of cool, mostly similar to the one in the A3, but with more accent colors and some unique trim pieces with mesh backlighting.

German tuning firm Neidfaktor took it upon itself to improve the quality feel. This isn't their finest work by any measure, but the Q2's cabin will probably never look classier.

The project is part of the Audi Q2 Challenge, where several reputable tuners get to show their stuff. To be honest, everybody will lower the suspension and install big wheels, maybe a few RS parts. There's just not enough time to do anything else.

That's also why the custom interior isn't up to Neidfaktor standards. The dashboard hasn't been covered in leather, for example. And we know they can do that from the recent RS3 project.

Neidfaktor - that name is just so cool too, like it's both OEM and a discreet underground boutique.

There's certainly and oddball component in there. Can you spot it? Since the Q2 is based on the MQB platform, the tuners were able to install the cool D-shaped steering wheel from the TT RS into the Q2. It's got a button for the exact, another one to start the engine and activate the track modes.

The general theme uses red accents on black Alcantara and leather, drawing some inspiration from the exterior of the car. The seats are impressive, featuring Alcantara around their bases and a fresh look thanks to diamond stitching.
