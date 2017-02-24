autoevolution

Brabus 850 Based on S63 Cabriolet Gets Red Interior for Geneva

 
24 Feb 2017, 22:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Black is the color that suits a Brabus best, but not wanting to depress the people coming to Geneva, the tuner also installed a full red leather interior. Black suit with a red shirt - it's what the devil would wear.
While the 850 is not a new car, the S63 cabriolet that it's based on has about a year on the market. We've only seen a handful of these 217mph blacked out convertibles.

While the full name of the car, 850 6.0 Biturbo Cabrio, would lead you to believe that it's based on the S65 flagship and its 12-cylinder engine, it's derived from the S63.

To make an 850, AMG’s venerable 5.5-liter V8 engine has been increased in size to 5.9-litres. Brabus has also fitted a forged crankshaft, forged pistons and forged connecting rods. Obviously, the two cylinder banks have had to be bored out as well.

New turbochargers can also be seen under the hood, together with larger carbon fiber air intakes, carbon air ducts, and gold heat reflection for the charge-air pipes. All the factory exhaust has been cleared out and replaced, mostly with 3-inch steel pipes and a pair of cute butterflies at the end to allow the owner to switch between a discreet burble and "I'll eat your dog."

All this work has resulted in ridiculous figures, such as 850 HP and 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft) of torque, not all of which can be put down to the road. When the all-wheel drive and 7-speed automatic get into the action, they bring a world of pain to the unsuspecting tarmac beneath as they push over two tons of car to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). And we think that's still limited because the tires can't take any more than that.

As you'll spot in the photo gallery, Brabus fitted a bunch of sexy carbon fiber bits and some new wheels. Unsuspecting people might not notice it's been tuned until they see the big logos embroidered into the headrests.

They've kept all the juicy metal bits from the factory interior but added their combination of black and red leather. The seats are a little busy for our taste, but so much the guy who works to pay this thing off.
Brabus 2017 Geneva Motor Show 850 6.0 Biturbo Cabrio
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

BRABUS MERCEDES BENZ EV1281
BRABUS MERCEDES BENZ GLK V8 6.1 79
2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87