Brabus 850 Based on S63 Cabriolet Gets Red Interior for Geneva

Black is the color that suits a Brabus best, but not wanting to depress the people coming to Geneva, the tuner also installed a full red leather interior. Black suit with a red shirt - it's what the devil would wear.





While the full name of the car, 850 6.0 Biturbo Cabrio, would lead you to believe that it's based on the S65 flagship and its 12-cylinder engine, it's derived from the S63.



To make an 850, AMG ’s venerable 5.5-liter V8 engine has been increased in size to 5.9-litres. Brabus has also fitted a forged crankshaft, forged pistons and forged connecting rods. Obviously, the two cylinder banks have had to be bored out as well.



New turbochargers can also be seen under the hood, together with larger carbon fiber air intakes, carbon air ducts, and gold heat reflection for the charge-air pipes. All the factory exhaust has been cleared out and replaced, mostly with 3-inch steel pipes and a pair of cute butterflies at the end to allow the owner to switch between a discreet burble and "I'll eat your dog."



All this work has resulted in ridiculous figures, such as 850 HP and 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft) of torque, not all of which can be put down to the road. When the all-wheel drive and 7-speed automatic get into the action, they bring a world of pain to the unsuspecting tarmac beneath as they push over two tons of car to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). And we think that's still limited because the tires can't take any more than that.



As you'll spot in the photo gallery, Brabus fitted a bunch of sexy carbon fiber bits and some new wheels. Unsuspecting people might not notice it's been tuned until they see the big logos embroidered into the headrests.



