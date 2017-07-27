autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and Porsche 918 Spyder Meet, Cause Pedestrian Commotion

27 Jul 2017, 12:52 UTC ·
by
What do the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and the Porsche 918 Spyder have in common? Well, before answering that question, we'll list a few things that set the two apart.
While the two obviously don't play in the same league (read: we're talking hypercars vs. supercars here), there's the just-as-obvious roof difference.

You see, the all-pure aura of the Porsche 911 GT3 means that an open-top incarnation of this Neunelfer is out of the question. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped the Internet from delivering a rendering of the GT3 Cabriolet, which we brought to you back in 2014, when the 991.1 generation was the star of the show.

As for the aspects that bring these two Zuffenhausen heroes together (no, this majestic set of photos showing the two together doesn't count), it all starts with their naturally aspirated nature - lens tip to Gumbal for the photos.

Sure, the gas-electric model might use a V8, while the rear-engined coupe packs a flat-six. But with the vast majority of the Porsche lineup having now gone down the turbocharging route, seeing these atmospheric toys parked next to each other brings great joy.

Then there's the track appetite of the two. While last year has seen the Nurburgring being the center of a ferocious lap record fight involving carmakers ranging from Lamborghini to Koenigsegg, let's keep in mind that the 918 Spyder kept the Green Hell accolade in its trophy cabinet for around three years.

As for the Gen 2 GT3, the Neunelfer's 7:12.7 Ring number is even more impressive is we focus on the idea that we're dealing with an atmospheric 4.0-liter engine that has 500 hp - let's be honest here, in today's performance realm, the hp and torque figures of the 2018 GT3 almost seem normal.

And the list could probably go on (how about the uncompromising bucket seats?), but we'll stop here and allow you to feast your eyes on the said images.
