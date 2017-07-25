autoevolution

Porsche Starts Panamera Sport Turismo Production At Leipzig Factory

25 Jul 2017, 17:52 UTC ·
by
The Panamera is the sports car among luxury sedans, so guess what the Panamera Sport Turismo is for family-oriented longroof vehicles. Four months after its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the more practical (and sexier) take on the Panamera has finally entered production.
Porsche Leipzig will handle assembly, a state-of-the-art facility where the Cayenne mid-size SUV and Macan compact luxury utility vehicle are also made. With a production area totaling 345,345 square meters, Porsche’s production complex in Leipzig, Germany further boasts 3.7 kilometers’ worth of on-site racing circuit, as well as a 6-kilometer long off-road track.

In its domestic market, the Panamera Sport Turismo starts from 97,557 euros including VAT and comes as standard with all-wheel-drive. In its most basic of configurations, the full-sized sports tourer boasts 330 PS (243 kW) from a twin-turbo V6. The performance speaks for itself: 5.3 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) with the Sport Chrono Paket, and a top speed of 259 km/h. That translates to 161 miles per hour over in the U.S.

At the other end of the scale, there’s the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. Priced from 158,604 euros, it’s almost three grand more expensive than the equivalent sedan and its go-faster capabilities are nothing short of awe-inspiring: 550 PS (404 kW) from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 tower-of-power, 3.6 seconds to 100 km/h, and 304 km/h (189 mph) on full song.

European shoppers have only one diesel-powered Panamera Sport Turismo on offer, which kicks off from 123,975 euros. Satan’s Fuel makes it the second most fuel-efficient model in the Sport Turismo lineup (6.7 liters/100 kilometers on the combined cycle).

For the most miles per gallon, the €112,075 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is the one to go for. According to the NEDC testing procedure, it can sip fuel at a rate as low as 2.5 liters/100 kilometers. On electricity alone, the hybridized derivative can handle its own for 51 kilometers (32 miles).

Over in the United States, the Sport Turismo will arrive for the 2018 model year from $89,600.
