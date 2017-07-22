autoevolution

Hatz White Porsche 911 R Has One-Off Paint For Ex-Porsche R&D Boss Wolfgang Hatz

22 Jul 2017
Seeing the analog rebel that is the Porsche 911 R next to a Porsche charging dock might seem a bit ironical. Then again, with this particular example of the three-pedal special reportedly belonging to former Porsche R&D boss Wolfgang Hatz, everything is possible.
Porsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R drifting
According to Instagram chat, this Neunelfer is dressed in a one-off shade wearing the more or less official Hatz White tag - this hue might just trick aficionados into believing they're looking at a Sport Classic Grey car.

We'll remind you that Hatz used to be a member of the Porsche Executive Board, supervising the company's Research and Development activities. The exec resigned last year, in the wake of the Dieselgate fiasco.

And while his Zuffenhausen work involves the 911 Carrera RS 3.8, the motorsport part of his activity involves the company's extremely successful return to prototype racing (since their comeback, the Germans have won Le Mans for three years straight, remember?).

Hatz's previous role saw him serving as the head of engine and powertrain development for the Volkswagen Group. And before joining the Vee-Dub people, the engineer occupied various positions at BMW, Fiat and Opel. His most famous pre-VW work has to be the S14 turbo-four heart of the E30 BMW M3.

Returning to the 2017 Porsche 911 R, we're glad we could bring you yet another sighting of the clutch special. Truth be told, we've been busy keeping an eye on the 991.2 GT3 lately, as dealers across the Old Continent are now taking delivery of their Gen 2 GT3s.

Oh, and there's also the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS online spotting. We've already shown you various examples of King Kong, all of which are factory owned. From a non-Weissach Miami Blue example to this Nurburgring-seen unit, these Neunelfers have been keeping us on our toes. And the sighting of 991.2 specials obviously won't stop here. For one thing, the GT3 Touring Package hasn't even showed up in official trim yet.


 

