Manual Gearbox 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Goes For a Drive, Exhaust Sounds Awesome

Be prepared to see more shifts than in a Fast And Furious movie (we also mean this in a positive manner) and, of course, a glorious soundtrack.
Of course, most of the credit for the decibel glory goes to the mean exhaust setup, which mixes Cargraphic and Sharkwerks hardware.
Nevertheless, one downside of the PDK dual-clutch tranny that hardly ever gets mentioned is the fact that, in all its blitz-shift brilliance, it takes away most of the delightful aural diversity provided by a manual gear change.
And if it seems like the shifter occupying the center console of this GT3 RS resembles that of the 911 R, that's because... the manual gearbox bits actually come from the R.
This Neunelfer was gifted with the three-pedal special edition's six-speed tranny, clutch, pressure plate, single-mass flywheel (not all 911 Rs feature this), hydraulics, pedal conversion, along with other goodies such as the wiring and the trim pieces.
Oh and there's one more importanct transformation we need to mention: the electronically-controlled LSD
of the GT3 RS
has made room for a mechanical one.
Florida-based BGB Motorsports, which handled the task, explained that such a conversion would set one back around $45,000. So, is it worth it? Well, we expect to come across plenty of enthusiasts who would drop a big, fat Yes
.
And now... the wait for the first piece of footage showing this Franken-Neunelfer doing its thing on the track has kicked off!