You Can Rent the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Racecar at Le Mans for $34,000 a Day

19 Jul 2017, 14:35 UTC
Let's say you want to get a taste of the Zuffenhausen experience, but, while you have the buck for it, you're not willing to go through the hassle of ordering a Porsche and waiting to take delivery or complete the break-in process. Well, the Germans have figured it all out for you, with the Porsche Ultimate program allowing those who are willing to enjoy a speedy summer on the Old Continent to go as deep down the Porscha rabbit hole as possible.
The basic stuff involves renting entry-level models for a day on the French Riviera. You see, the Côte d'Azur is loaded with supercar rental companies and now Porsche offers an official alternative to this.

Moving further up the range, you can go for various experiences that also involve the non-automotive forms of spoiling attenders.

Forget the champagne (how difficult can it be to source a good bottle on your own?), the highlight of the part of the program is that you can get your posterior inside a 911 R. A freaking 911 R, which you can hoon on the Col de Turini.

In our book, delivering the 911 R to the public in this form also makes for another nail in the coffin of the speculation market, which had pushed the price of the clutch special to anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

Nevertheless, those aiming for nothing but the best will be catapulted into the role of a Porsche racing drivers. Thus, you can get behind the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup, with the racer being put at your disposal at the Porsche Le Mans experience center.

This stunt also involves spending some time behind the wheel of the Porsche 918 Spyder, while the 911 GT3 RS is there as a... warm-up car.

And no, we weren't kidding in the title above - this is a one-day experience that will set you back €29,000 (that's $34,000 at the current exchange rates). You know what they say: the Circuit Bugatti oblige...
