Lamborghini Countach Gets Murcielago SV Nose in Brutal Rendering

19 Jul 2017, 15:08 UTC ·
by
Who would dare to alter the styling of the Lamborghini Countach? From the automotive design books to all the bedrooms that have been adorned with images of the said Raging Bull in the poster era, the Countach is an icon.
Nevertheless, you shouldn't expect this to prevent a few automotive aficionados out there to refrain from playing with the styling of the Diablo's predecessor.

And no, we're not talking about the Wolf of Wallstreet trashing that white Countach on his way home - alas, the said motion picture involved bashing an actual Lamborghini Countach. Instead, we're referring to digital artist who enjoy giving the senior Lambo a modern touch.

Case in point with Yasid Oozear, who has recently dropped the Lamborghini Countach rendering you can see above.

Given the fact that this Lambo was produced between 1974 and 1990, the pixel wielder went for an approach that doesn't involve styling cues belonging to current Lamborghini models.

Instead, this Countach seems to sport more than a few Murcielago SV elements. And, speaking of front-mounted aero elements, a splitter is the first thing that comes to mind - you may or may not see such a piece here, but we're certain that this render will split opinions with ease.

Interestingly, this is far from the first time when the said artist plays with a Lamborghini model. Heck, the man even delivered a mashup involving a Countach and Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce cues last fall.

Then there was the time when Yasid Oozeear modernized a Diablo by gifting it with a set of visual features coming from the Murcielago SV.

If you happen to be purist and you've reached this point, it might be a good idea to finally scroll away and that's because we're dropping a reminder of the artist's Miuracan. And yes, this is just what you expect.
