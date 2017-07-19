Lamborghini Countach Gets Murcielago SV Nose in Brutal Rendering

Who would dare to alter the styling of the Lamborghini Countach? From the automotive design books to all the bedrooms that have been adorned with images of the said Raging Bull in the poster era, the Countach is an icon.

And no, we're not talking about the Wolf of Wallstreet trashing that white Countach on his way home - alas, the said motion picture involved bashing an actual Lamborghini Countach. Instead, we're referring to digital artist who enjoy giving the senior Lambo a modern touch.



Given the fact that this Lambo was produced between 1974 and 1990, the pixel wielder went for an approach that doesn't involve styling cues belonging to current Lamborghini models.



Instead, this Countach seems to sport more than a few Murcielago SV elements. And, speaking of front-mounted aero elements, a splitter is the first thing that comes to mind - you may or may not see such a piece here, but we're certain that this render will split opinions with ease.



If you happen to be purist and you've reached this point, it might be a good idea to finally scroll away and that's because we're dropping a reminder of the artist's Miuracan . And yes, this is just what you expect.