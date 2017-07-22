2018 Audi RS5 Drag Races BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe

The RS5 Coupe had only been launched in Britain a week ago, and already we have a drag race against its main competitors, the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe
. Thank God for that!
You guys probably already know all the stats, but we'll give you a quick rundown before the race. Of the three, the RS5 is the only one with all-wheel drive, which is not always a great advantage in a drag race. However, these cars are more or less equal in output.
From its brand new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, the RS5 delivers 450 PS
and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque for a 0 to 62 sprint time of 3.9 seconds. The blue Mercedes belongs to the boss of Carwow and is a stock C63 S Coupe with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 510 PS and 70 Nm of torque (516 lb-ft). It too gets to 62 in 3.9 seconds, but at 1.8 tons is the heaviest coupe of this competition.
The M4 appears to be a facelift with the Competition Package and is driven by YouTuber Supercars of London
. He owns an M3 sedan that couldn't be raced because it arrived on winter tires. The BMW M 2-door makes 450 PS and 550 Nm of torque, reaching 62 mph in 4 seconds.
In the standing drag race, the RS5 blitzes everybody off the line and the C63 manages to claw back half the gap, finishing in second place. That's exactly what everybody expects to happen.
But AMG
fans will be happy to see the C63 positively murders everybody else in the rolling race. In that one, the RS5 comes dead last, as even the BMW M4 has a better engine response time. So the Audi is a great car for launching, but slower out in the real world. No wonder the Merc is the car every YouTube vlogger wants to own.