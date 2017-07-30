autoevolution

Nissan 350Z Won't Let McLaren 675LT Pass on Nurburgring, Slides Off Track

The Nurburgring's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events have a few simple rules, stuff like "move to the right when a quicker car shows up behind you" or "only pass on the left". And many tense situations taking place on the Green Hell come from drivers failing to follow these guidelines.
The most recent example of this took place earlier this week, when a Nissan 350Z driver just wouldn't let a McLaren 675 Longtail pass.

In theory, it's not impossible to bring a Z to a level of aftermarket shine that would allow it to outgun an LT on the Ring, but this was clearly not the case.

Instead, we're dealing with a driver who let his ego get the best of him, keeping the McLaren behind him on purpose.

Of course, this means that the Nissan guy had to push the car hard and this is where his lack of Ring experience showed. After playing the said game for a few twists, the 350Z guy came across a biker.

And once he got past the motorcycle, the mix between his poor Eiskurve line and his determination to push things to the limit saw the Nissan going for an offroading stint. Depite the obvious risks of such an adventure, the situation fortunately dind't lead to any accident.

As for the guy manhandling the 675LT, we're talking about a Ring settler who owns a performance car rental company, so the managed to keep his cool.

"Here is a case of someone purposely trying to keep me behind them. As I approached him out of the Carousel I could tell by his driving that this is the type of guy we were dealing with. I mention to my passenger about my impression before we're even on him. Sadly you see this enough to recognize them before you've even tried to get around,"

