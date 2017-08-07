2018 Volkswagen Jetta Snapped Without Camo, Moves To MQB Platform

With us since 1979, the Jetta has always been the sedan counterpart of the Golf. The current model has been with us since 2011, and its PQ35 platform is derived from the sixth-generation Golf. It’s time for a new generation to come along, and the newcomer will embrace the MQB platform from the Mk7 Golf.

For reference, the Jetta Mk6 is retailing at $17,895 for the entry-level S trim, with the range-topping GLI 2.0T coming in at $27,895 excl. destination. Spied by Autologia without any sort of camouflage masking its body panels, the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta looks far better than the model it replaces. In fact, the sweeping roofline, bold shoulder line, and creases on the hood are nods to the Passat-based Arteon fastback, which acts as VW’s flagship sedan.The edgy design language is made possible by a larger body riding on a longer wheelbase than the current Jetta. This, in turn, translates to more legroom for the rear passengers. Then again, the rear end’s design is rather forgettable.Interior photos have yet to hit the Internet, but don’t expect anything more than what Volkswagen offers on the facelifted Golf Mk7. More specifically, look forward to optional goodies such as touchscreen with gesture control and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster known as Active Info Display.Based on information released by Volkswagen at the beginning of May 2017, the all-new Jetta will begin production in December 2017 for the 2018 model year. The North America-spec Jetta will be built at Volkswagen’s plant in Puebla, Mexico, and word on the street is there are two engines in the offing for the American continent: 1.5-liter turbo and 2.0-liter turbo four-bangers.Given the production start date, the Jetta Mk7 should go official this November at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The newcomer will surely be able to fill the big shoes of its predecessor, which is Volkswagen’s most popular offering in the United States (66,549 vehicles sold through July).For reference, the Jetta Mk6 is retailing at $17,895 for the entry-level S trim, with the range-topping GLI 2.0T coming in at $27,895 excl. destination.