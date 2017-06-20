All-New Volkswagen Jetta Spied, Looks like a Big Departure from the Golf

With the Jetta, it's even worse. Since the Golf never had a sedan version, the job of filling this gap fell in the hands of the Jetta (with a brief hiccup in the mid-2000s when Volkswagen came up with the Bora on some markets). Yet somehow, this model always felt inferior to the Golf regarding design, and it's not just because of the three-box shape.
After gazing at these spyshots of the upcoming model, it's hard to say whether that's going to change, but the new Jetta
does seem to be a different machine. It looks as though it has grown, particularly its wheelbase, meaning it should offer superior room for those inside.
The styling is also different. Sure, talking about design on a completely camouflaged car is like trying to tell if a person is good-looking in pitch black darkness, but there are a few details that just can't escape. Things like the raked rear part of the roof that almost manages to give it a coupe feel, but ultimately fails.
However, a series of spy photos where the Jetta wasn't wearing any camouflage
have emerged recently, and if they turn out to be accurate, then all this talk about Jetta's improvement would have been in vain.
The sad part is that, apart from the grille and the bumper, they seem to fit this testing vehicle perfectly. And those two parts could easily have been swapped on the prototype to keep them away from prying eyes.
The powertrain department is as straightforward as they come. The new Jetta will get the 1.0-, 1.2-, and 2.0-liter TSI engines with power outputs ranging from 100 to around 180 hp, and, depending on the market, the 1.6- and 2.0-liter TDI
units with 115 and 150 hp. Hybrid and electric versions are unlikely on a global scale, but they might have them over in China.
Volkswagen
has a pretty clear release schedule for the remainder of the year, and the Jetta is due in December. That means the car is all but complete and what we see here is pretty much what we'll get. Apart from the camouflage, of course - even though, if the sedan does turn out to be such a visual bore, we're going to be wishing it had stayed on.