All-New Volkswagen Jetta Spied, Looks Disappointing

Sadly, this might be the new VW Jetta. The sedan was spied in China last week and slipped under our radar. And why wouldn't it, when the design is so bland?!

The fact that it's been spotted in China gives us some hope. It could just be the old Jetta with another refresh. But all the design elements point at something new.





Let's look at the spyshots we got from



The Jetta doesn't have the Arteon's clamshell hood design, but it borrows the Golf's snazzy mirrors and wheels. Another interesting design feature is a small crease stamped into the roof pillars. A bigger trunk and longer body are in line with the upsizing trend.



Little is known about the all-new Jetta, but it would be foolish to believe that it's based on anything other than the MQB platform. The Chinese source mentions a 1.6-liter base engine, followed by the 1.2 and 1.4 TSI options.



However, European models are supposed to get the new 1.0 and 1.5 TSI turbo engines, along with 1.6 or 2.0 TDI diesels. Currently, all Jettas have independent rear suspension for improved handling, but the MQB model might switch to a semi-rigid axle to save weight.



