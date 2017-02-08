2017 Skoda Octavia Production Starts in Czech Republic

Now, I know what you are thinking: "where else would a Skoda be made?" But we'll have you know that the Octavia is manufactured by a handful of other factories that haven't yet begun assembling the 2017 model. Still, this man at the Mlada Boleslav final inspection line is already checking the panel gap between the fender and headlight.





The same factory in the Czech Republic has been



And since then, it seems that the Octavia and Golf had learned to synchronize their... building periods. While the current generation came out a few months apart back in 2012, the



Despite looking like a bad copy of the previous Mercedes E-Class, the Octavia should continue to be Skoda's best-seller throughout 2017, thanks to the more advanced features brought about by the facelift. These include better infotainment system, a wider rear track, and more efficient powertrains.



“With the start of production of the new Octavia, we are looking at the next chapter in the success story of our bestseller. Our entire Skoda team, from technical development, purchasing, production and logistics to quality assurance, has again done a great job. The production launch of this model, which is very important for the brand, has been carried out reliably, qualitatively and in a timely manner,” says Skoda Board Member for Production Michael Oeljeklaus.



Unfortunately, we don't have any footage of the 2017 model being assembled, but we do have almost an hour of B-roll videos that were released a day ago. Enjoy!







