Volkswagen Confirms Start Of Production Dates For New Polo, T-Roc, and Touareg

 
7 May 2017
At the Annual Session 2017, the most powerful and expansive of all German automakers has come clean about its product offensive for 2017. There’s some bad news in there too, though.
Let’s start with the latter. According to the Volkswagen’s brand board member Arno Antlitz, the cost-cutting measures that were enforced in the aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal could see the discontinuation of two models. These are the hard-top Beetle body style and the Scirocco.

“Volkswagen will what now?” All in all, I don’t find this outlook that far-fetched. The Beetle and Scirocco, as you might already know, are sporting very old underpinnings. More to the point, bits and bobs from the Mk 6 and Mk 5 Golf. Both models also carry a significant pricing premium over the Golf 7.5, so it’s no wonder the two cars aren’t selling as good as they used to.

We’ll have to wait and see how aggressive the Volkswagen Group will become with its cost-cutting plan, and while we do that, let’s look forward to the near future. More to the point, the all-new Polo will go into production in June, packing a modern chassis and sweet looks molded on the facelifted Golf.

The next new-generation model slated to roll off the assembly line is the T-Roc. Volkswagen’s answer to the Audi Q2 and yet-to-be-revealed SEAT Arona, the first T-Roc units will see the light of day in the month of August 2017. Next up, it’s the third-generation Volkswagen Touareg’s turn to shine bright, with series production planned to kick off in the month of November.

Last, but certainly not least, North America will get an overhauled Jetta in December 2017. From the ground up, that is. It was about time bearing in mind the sixth-generation Jetta has been around since 2011. Not much is known about the all-new Jetta, but chances are its backbone will be based on the current-generation Golf’s Modularer Querbaukasten architecture.

