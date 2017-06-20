Does This Ferrari 812 Superfast Nurburgring Test Car Pack Hybrid Power?

You can easily take the "Superfast" part of the Ferrari 812's nameplate literally, but the Prancing Horse never rests on its laurels. As such, Maranello engineers are now out on the Nurburgring, doing their thing in an 812 Superfast - peek through the camo and you'll notice all the lines of the F12 replacement.

8 photos



So perhaps the prototype we're looking at is testing the hybrid powertrain that will make its way into Ferrari's V12 monster by 2021.



To meet the current EU6B Old Continent emission standards, the automaker has gifted the 6.5-liter V12 heart of the 812 with 350-bar direct injection and a start-stop system. Do keep in mind that we're talking about a motor that's still linked to the



Nevertheless, not even Ferrari's small manufacturer status can help it get over the 2021 Ultra Low Emission Vehicle legislation without making significant powertrain changes. And this is where the gas-electric side of the equation steps in.



Maranello has already stated that its V12s won't be taken down the turbocharging route, at least not too soon. However, in order for Ferrari to maintain its natural aspiration commitment, the company will introduce the lessons it has learned with the LaFerrari on "series production" models, with the model coming after the Did anybody need a reminder of how intense the voice of a Maranello twelve-cylinder animal can be? OK, here's one anyway.

The Ferrari test car we have here doesn't hesitate to shake the Nurburgring with its atmospheric V12 growl, as you'll notice in this piece of spy footage.



OF course, the first thing that comes to mind when noticing such testing is a lap time. But we're talking about Ferrari here and we all know that the Italians don't enjoy talking chronograph performance.So perhaps the prototype we're looking at is testing the hybrid powertrain that will make its way into Ferrari's V12 monster by 2021.To meet the current EU6B Old Continent emission standards, the automaker has gifted the 6.5-liter V12 heart of the 812 with 350-bar direct injection and a start-stop system. Do keep in mind that we're talking about a motor that's still linked to the Enzo block, but now delivers no less than 800 ponies.Nevertheless, not even Ferrari's small manufacturer status can help it get over the 2021 Ultra Low Emission Vehicle legislation without making significant powertrain changes. And this is where the gas-electric side of the equation steps in.Maranello has already stated that its V12s won't be taken down the turbocharging route, at least not too soon. However, in order for Ferrari to maintain its natural aspiration commitment, the company will introduce the lessons it has learned with the LaFerrari on "series production" models, with the model coming after the 812 Superfast benefiting from such technology.The Ferrari test car we have here doesn't hesitate to shake the Nurburgring with its atmospheric V12 growl, as you'll notice in this piece of spy footage.