2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hunting Down 2018 BMW M2 CS on Nurburgring Is Brutal

Ah, the joys of Nurburgring prototype battles - the velocity special mayhem that is the 2017 Nordschleife testing season has brought more than a few brutal chases involving machines that had yet to hit the market and the freshest adventure of the sort will definitely keep you on your toes.

5 photos



The Zuffenahusen supercar and the Bavarian sportscar special recently crossed paths on the Green Hell and while their encounter was brief, it was spicy enough to deserve the "memorable" label.



The 700 hp Rennsport Neunelfer and the 400 hp (provisional output) Bimmer are more than one league apart and yet this doesn't take away any of the spectacle delivered by the Ring moment they shared.



For one thing, the Porscha is rumored to have set a Nurburgring production car record. And if this turns out to be true, it means we're dealing with a machine that has beaten the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's 6:52 Ring number.



As for the Clubsport incarnation of the BMW M2, which has yet to receive an official confirmation, this will see the compact coupe inherit the twin-turbo straight-six mill of the M3/M4. A host of other track day-savvy mods will also be on the menu, but you shouldn't expect a treatment as hardcore as that applied to the M4 GTS, for instance (that's right, the



Returning to the Nordschleife episode we mentioned above, which took place in the Brunnchen corner, you'll find this at the 1:25 point of the video below. Nevertheless, since the rest of the footage shows King Kong tearing up the Green Hell, we wouldn't watch the clip in a rush.



