Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races 600 HP Evo X, Gets Bamboozled

As such, whenever you come across such a JDM delight on the street, you should take it extremely seriously, as you never know what lies under the rally-style hood of the thing.The driver of the Dodge Charger Hellcat in the video at the bottom of the page found this out the hard way, namely while drag racing the Evo.The two duked it out on the street and, to make sure that the conclusion of their fight is relevant, they went for three runs. All of the brawls involved rolling take-offs, but the thrill seekers used different gears every time, so you'll be entertained throughout the video.As for what this Mitsu packs, we'll stick to the sleeper label we used in the title.No, the Evo doesn't look stock anymore, but its visual mods involve relatively small changes, such as a headlight-mounted air intake and a stance transformation.Frankly, these changes aren't enough to warn a potential rival about the comprehensive tech work the uber-Lancer had received.We're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the machine, but the 1320video crew, who caught the whole shenanigan on camera, let it slip that this Japanese animal packs 512 horses.Keep in mind that we're talking about wheel horsepower, which means that expecting the crank output value to sit at around 600 hp is reasonable. For the record, that's about double the factory output of an Evo X.