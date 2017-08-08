2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. McLaren 12C Drag Race Ends in a Knockout

It was only a matter of time until owners of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3s took their cars to drag racing events. Well, here we are, ready to show you a sprinting gathering that saw a 991.2 GT3 proving its might.

5 photos



With its rear-engined layout delivering brilliant traction, the GT3 loves standing starts just as much as it adores rolling take-offs.



And, during the adventure shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you get to see such a Porscha duking it out with a McLaren



We'll remind you that Porsche has yet to fully unleash the might of the Gen 2 GT3. Sure, the standard car, if we may call it so, is here in all its 7:12.7 might (yep, this is the Ring number of the naturally aspirated monster), but we're still waiting for the rumored Touring Package.



Wearing the X90 internal code, this pack will help those who order it make the most out of the new GT3's daily driver side.



We recently managed to



However, upon closer inspection, it becomes obvious that this option will be a true coziness deliverer. For one thing, the spied test car came with a pair of rear seats (the GT3 normally does away with the 2+2 layout of the GT3).



We should get the official info soon and we'll return to the topic as soon as we get our hands on it.



