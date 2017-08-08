autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. McLaren 12C Drag Race Ends in a Knockout

8 Aug 2017, 11:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It was only a matter of time until owners of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3s took their cars to drag racing events. Well, here we are, ready to show you a sprinting gathering that saw a 991.2 GT3 proving its might.
5 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs McLaren 12C drag race2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs McLaren 12C drag race2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs McLaren 12C drag race2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs McLaren 12C drag race
Zuffenhausen might have conceived the GT3 as a track special with a daily driver flavor, but this doesn't mean that the Neunelfers is less than brilliant when used in a straight line.

With its rear-engined layout delivering brilliant traction, the GT3 loves standing starts just as much as it adores rolling take-offs.

And, during the adventure shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you get to see such a Porscha duking it out with a McLaren 12C and a first-generation Audi R8 (we're looking at the facelifted incarnation of the V10 model here).

We'll remind you that Porsche has yet to fully unleash the might of the Gen 2 GT3. Sure, the standard car, if we may call it so, is here in all its 7:12.7 might (yep, this is the Ring number of the naturally aspirated monster), but we're still waiting for the rumored Touring Package.

Wearing the X90 internal code, this pack will help those who order it make the most out of the new GT3's daily driver side.

We recently managed to catch a glimpse of a prototype that seemed to be out testing the Touring Package in traffic. At first, it might seem like we're simply dealing with a wingless GT3.

However, upon closer inspection, it becomes obvious that this option will be a true coziness deliverer. For one thing, the spied test car came with a pair of rear seats (the GT3 normally does away with the 2+2 layout of the GT3).

We should get the official info soon and we'll return to the topic as soon as we get our hands on it.

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche Porsche 911 drag racing McLaren 12C Audi R8 V10
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan