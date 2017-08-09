autoevolution

Porsche Offers 120,000-mile/10-Year Warranty for Exploding 991.1 911 GT3 Engines

9 Aug 2017, 15:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 may have been replaced, but the Neunelfer keeps seeing Zuffenhausen engineers having to come up with new developments. After each and every GT3 produced up to spring 2014 had its engine replaced due to a fire risk, a second recall followed in 2015, with the latter being connected to valvetrain issues.
4 photos
991.1 Porsche 911 GT3991.1 Porsche 911 GT3991.1 Porsche 911 GT3
It all started when a group of Rennlist forum members, who have gathered under the 991.1 GT3 Concerned Owners Group banner, approached Porsche in regard to a camshaft and finger follower problem.

The automaker paid close attention to the request and then sent Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, the man who helms Porsche Motorsport and GT Cars efforts, to meet the said group.

The exec delivered brilliant news for 991.1 GT3 owners, with Porsche extending the warranty for the flat-six heart of the car.

Well, it seems that the German automotive producer has now come up with a new servicing campaign, which seems to be linked to the said valve problem of the 3.8-liter flat-six animating the GT3.

While the standard bumper-to-bumper warranty of the Porsche remains unchanged, sitting at 4 years or 50,000 miles, the engine warranty for "991.1 generation GT3 vehicles in all markets with respect to failure modes related to this issue" jumps to ten years or 120,000 miles. (we quoted the official statement the automaker released here).

The campaign may have kicked off in the US, but the extra coverage refers to Neunelfers in markets across the globe.

"If a vehicle shows the described failure patterns (e.g., misfire at high revs and check engine light) and the inspection in the workshop shows the failure patterns, Porsche will replace the defective engine with a new engine having the latest parts,"

Porsche seems to have offered a premium experience to those who warned the company about the potential problem, paying for the trip and offering a positive overall experience.

"Dr. Walliser didn’t come all the way from Germany empty-handed, either. He brought newly designed camshafts and finger followers. The two cams were mounted on a Plexiglas display board, old next to new, providing an early hint that Porsche had invested significant effort for our meeting. The general feeling of the meeting was collaborative and friendly. Even upbeat," forum member robmypro, who attended the meet, explains.

The good news is that, despite the similarities between the GT3 engine and the hearts of the 991.1 GT3 RS and 991 911 R, the issues are limited to the first.
Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche 911 Porsche service
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan