Porsche Offers 120,000-mile/10-Year Warranty for Exploding 991.1 911 GT3 Engines

The good news is that, despite the similarities between the GT3 engine and the hearts of the 991.1 GT3 RS and 991 911 R, the issues are limited to the first. It all started when a group of Rennlist forum members, who have gathered under the 991.1 GT3 Concerned Owners Group banner, approached Porsche in regard to a camshaft and finger follower problem.The automaker paid close attention to the request and then sent Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, the man who helms Porsche Motorsport and GT Cars efforts, to meet the said group.The exec delivered brilliant news for 991.1 GT3 owners, with Porsche extending the warranty for the flat-six heart of the car.Well, it seems that the German automotive producer has now come up with a new servicing campaign, which seems to be linked to the said valve problem of the 3.8-liter flat-six animating the GT3.While the standard bumper-to-bumper warranty of the Porsche remains unchanged, sitting at 4 years or 50,000 miles, the engine warranty for "991.1 generation GT3 vehicles in all markets with respect to failure modes related to this issue" jumps to ten years or 120,000 miles. (we quoted the official statement the automaker released here).The campaign may have kicked off in the US, but the extra coverage refers to Neunelfers in markets across the globe."If a vehicle shows the described failure patterns (e.g., misfire at high revs and check engine light) and the inspection in the workshop shows the failure patterns, Porsche will replace the defective engine with a new engine having the latest parts,"Porsche seems to have offered a premium experience to those who warned the company about the potential problem, paying for the trip and offering a positive overall experience."Dr. Walliser didn’t come all the way from Germany empty-handed, either. He brought newly designed camshafts and finger followers. The two cams were mounted on a Plexiglas display board, old next to new, providing an early hint that Porsche had invested significant effort for our meeting. The general feeling of the meeting was collaborative and friendly. Even upbeat," forum member robmypro, who attended the meet, explains.The good news is that, despite the similarities between the GT3 engine and the hearts of the 991.1 GT3 RS and 991 911 R, the issues are limited to the first.