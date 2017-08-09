Jeep’s Most Expensive Model Yet Is The 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Probably the most telling comparison is with the entry-level Grand Cherokee. Care to guess what sort of difference is between the Laredo 4x2 and the supercharged HEMI V8-powered behemoth? That would be a mind-boggling $55,505, which is borderline ludicrous for a non-premium sport utility vehicle
.
To the Trackhawk’s defense, there isn’t any other SUV
on this planet available with 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque from the get-go. From this point of view, the range-topping Grand Cherokee
is in a class of its own, pushing the game to beyond the level of the Bentley Bentayga W12, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, and all-new Lamborghini Urus V8.
The bragging rights of the four-wheel-drive land missile are backed by Mike Manley, the head honcho of the Jeep
brand: “As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market.
” Despite it tipping the scales at 5,350 pounds (2,427 kg), the Trackhawk hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and covers the ¼-mile in 11.6 seconds.
Beyond the go-faster capability, the GC TH happens to be rather versatile at performing SUV-like chores. Take, for instance, the 7,200-pound towing capacity. At this price point, the Trackhawk also comes with all the bells and whistles one can expect from an $86,995 utility vehicle, including the latest generation of the 8.4-inch Uconnect
touchscreen-based infotainment system.
In total, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
is available in nine exterior colors: Rhino and Redline 2 (exclusive finishes), True Blue, Velvet Red, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-Coat, and Bright White.