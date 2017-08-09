autoevolution

Jeep’s Most Expensive Model Yet Is The 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

9 Aug 2017, 7:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
$85,900 excluding the $1,095 destination charge. That’s how much Jeep wants for its most powerful model yet. Implicitly, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk also happens to be the most expensive production-spec Jeep of all time, surpassing the likes of the Porsche Cayenne S and Audi Q7 Prestige. In fact, the 707-horsepower SUV is a few hundred bucks more than a Range Rover.
35 photos
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Probably the most telling comparison is with the entry-level Grand Cherokee. Care to guess what sort of difference is between the Laredo 4x2 and the supercharged HEMI V8-powered behemoth? That would be a mind-boggling $55,505, which is borderline ludicrous for a non-premium sport utility vehicle.

To the Trackhawk’s defense, there isn’t any other SUV on this planet available with 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque from the get-go. From this point of view, the range-topping Grand Cherokee is in a class of its own, pushing the game to beyond the level of the Bentley Bentayga W12, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, and all-new Lamborghini Urus V8.

The bragging rights of the four-wheel-drive land missile are backed by Mike Manley, the head honcho of the Jeep brand: “As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market.” Despite it tipping the scales at 5,350 pounds (2,427 kg), the Trackhawk hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and covers the ¼-mile in 11.6 seconds.

Beyond the go-faster capability, the GC TH happens to be rather versatile at performing SUV-like chores. Take, for instance, the 7,200-pound towing capacity. At this price point, the Trackhawk also comes with all the bells and whistles one can expect from an $86,995 utility vehicle, including the latest generation of the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen-based infotainment system.

In total, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is available in nine exterior colors: Rhino and Redline 2 (exclusive finishes), True Blue, Velvet Red, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-Coat, and Bright White.
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk price Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk v8 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Jeep
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show