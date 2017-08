Jeep’s Most Expensive Model Yet Is The 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

SUV

Probably the most telling comparison is with the entry-level Grand Cherokee. Care to guess what sort of difference is between the Laredo 4x2 and the supercharged HEMI V8-powered behemoth? That would be a mind-boggling $55,505, which is borderline ludicrous for a non-premium sport utility vehicle To the Trackhawk’s defense, there isn’t any otheron this planet available with 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque from the get-go. From this point of view, the range-topping Grand Cherokee is in a class of its own, pushing the game to beyond the level of the Bentley Bentayga W12, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, and all-new Lamborghini Urus V8.The bragging rights of the four-wheel-drive land missile are backed by Mike Manley, the head honcho of the Jeep brand: “As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market.” Despite it tipping the scales at 5,350 pounds (2,427 kg), the Trackhawk hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and covers the ¼-mile in 11.6 seconds.Beyond the go-faster capability, the GC TH happens to be rather versatile at performing SUV-like chores. Take, for instance, the 7,200-pound towing capacity. At this price point, the Trackhawk also comes with all the bells and whistles one can expect from an $86,995 utility vehicle, including the latest generation of the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen-based infotainment system.In total, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is available in nine exterior colors: Rhino and Redline 2 (exclusive finishes), True Blue, Velvet Red, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-Coat, and Bright White.