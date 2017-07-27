2018 Jeep Wrangler JLU Goes to Off-Road Session, Has a Great Time

Wading through puddles, overlanding the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, the all-new Wrangler
can do whatever it is you fancy. In these spy videos, the JLU does its best at showing off its off-the-beaten-path skills. In fact, the first clip in the series of three depicts the JLU pulling a little power slide.
Yes, it would have been nice if the terrain were more rugged. But if you view the glass as being half full, then you’ll be impressed with the four-door Wrangler’s generous deal of suspension travel. Just like the JK
/JKU
before it, the 2018 Wrangler is certainly worthy of its “Trail Rated”
badge.
Jeep
will take the wraps off the all-new JK and JKU come November at this year’s edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show, and diehards will be happy to know that the external hood latches remain. Content on and off the road, the newcomer will start rolling into U.S. dealerships in mid to late December 2017 for the 2018 model year. So, what’s in the pipeline?
First of all, you can say farewell to the two-door Sahara. That’s the only bad part worthy of mentioning, so let’s move on to the real treats. As ever, the engine lineup will start with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6
. The naturally aspirated powerplant is joined as standard by a six-speed manual transmission. The optional tranny comes in the form of an eight-speeder.
Customers who want the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo four-cylinder
will get an engine derived from what hides under the Alfa Romeo Giulia’s hood. The big news, however, is the addition of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 late in the 2019 model year. At the present moment, the six-cylinder oil-chugging engine with up to 420 pound-feet of torque is pending EPA certification.
Serious off-road enthusiasts can put their trust in the all-new Rubicon
, which features 33-inch tires and the sort of rough-and-ready aesthetics one would expect from such a 4x4er.