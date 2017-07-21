Diesel-Powered Jeep Wrangler (JL) Is Go For 2019MY, Two-Door Sahara Discontinued

Scheduled to be introduced for the 2018 model year, the JL (two-door)
and JLU (Unlimited) won’t gain the long-rumored turbo diesel V6 in the first instance. Late 2019 model year is the period the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel will be added to the U.S. lineup, an oil-chugging plant that develops just about 240 ponies and 420 pound-feet in the case of the Grand Cherokee.
Scheduled to be shown in full at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new Wrangler will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the latter part of December 2017. Based on insider information, there will be no more two-door Sahara. What you lose in trim levels, however, you gain in enthusiast-oriented goodies.
For starters, a power sliding hard top will be added to the options list for the late 2018 model year. Engine start/stop becomes standard for the overhauled 3.6-liter Pentastar V6
, regardless of transmission option.
In the case of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, this plant is exclusively matched to an automatic. As expected, the Unlimited prides itself on a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces, whereas the Rubicon
can handle its own in off-road situations thanks to 33-inch tires.
Interestingly enough, JL Wrangler Forums reports that JK
and JKU
aftermarket parts will fit the JL and JLU. And on that bombshell, it appears that the Wrangler’s lug tool has embraced the metric system.
On an ending note, here’s a list of exterior colors that have yet to be fully confirmed by Fiat Chrysler: Baja Yellow, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, White, Black, Blue, Orange, and Red. It’s too bad there’s no green finish featured in the list, but let’s wait and see what Jeep
actually has in the pipeline.