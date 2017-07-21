autoevolution

Diesel-Powered Jeep Wrangler (JL) Is Go For 2019MY, Two-Door Sahara Discontinued

21 Jul 2017, 8:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It was only recently that Fiat Chrysler invited Jeep dealers to a meeting on and about the all-new Wrangler. Our friends from JL Wrangler Forums were provided with details of the meeting, and there’s a lot to look forward from the next-generation Wrangler.
22 photos
2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 JL Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon2018 JL Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon2018 JL Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL
Scheduled to be introduced for the 2018 model year, the JL (two-door) and JLU (Unlimited) won’t gain the long-rumored turbo diesel V6 in the first instance. Late 2019 model year is the period the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel will be added to the U.S. lineup, an oil-chugging plant that develops just about 240 ponies and 420 pound-feet in the case of the Grand Cherokee.

Scheduled to be shown in full at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new Wrangler will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the latter part of December 2017. Based on insider information, there will be no more two-door Sahara. What you lose in trim levels, however, you gain in enthusiast-oriented goodies.

For starters, a power sliding hard top will be added to the options list for the late 2018 model year. Engine start/stop becomes standard for the overhauled 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, regardless of transmission option.

In the case of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, this plant is exclusively matched to an automatic. As expected, the Unlimited prides itself on a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces, whereas the Rubicon can handle its own in off-road situations thanks to 33-inch tires.

Interestingly enough, JL Wrangler Forums reports that JK and JKU aftermarket parts will fit the JL and JLU. And on that bombshell, it appears that the Wrangler’s lug tool has embraced the metric system.

On an ending note, here’s a list of exterior colors that have yet to be fully confirmed by Fiat Chrysler: Baja Yellow, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, White, Black, Blue, Orange, and Red. It’s too bad there’s no green finish featured in the list, but let’s wait and see what Jeep actually has in the pipeline.
2018 Jeep Wrangler JL diesel Jeep Wrangler V6 Jeep 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance