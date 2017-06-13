autoevolution

Jeep Wrangler Pickup Truck Rendered Based on Spyshots, Two-Door Model Included

 
13 Jun 2017
by
Jeep is still determined to keep the prototypes for the eagerly anticipated Wrangler Pickup hidden, with the test cars we've spied so far being covered in heavy camo. Nevertheless, you can't stop the Internet from trying to digitally remove that camouflage, hence the renderings we have here.
And the pixel wielders over at the JL Wrangler Forums, who are responsible for these preview pics, haven't stopped there. Aside from dropping some renderings of the crew cab model, they've also come up with a two-door Jeep Wrangler Pickup render.

It's worth noting that we can't be sure if the bed-gifted side of the next-gen Wrangler will involve the latter, but, if you take a look at the render, it quickly becomes obvious that it should.

The forum chat mentions that the workhorse will borrow the front bumper, grille, headlights, front fenders, windshield, as well as the hood with the "normal" Wrangler. However, rumor has it that the vents sitting just aft of the front wheels will be skipped for the pickup truck and the same thing is said about the crease found on the side of the vehicle, underneath the door glass sections.

Also, the claimed inside info that has led to this renders involves the leading edge of the bed skipping the gap that separates the cab and the bed on many trucks.

Notice that, at least in these renderings, the fuel filler of the two-door model has migrated from the bed (this is where it sits on the four-door version) to the cab.

The engine compartment of the next-generation Wrangler is expected to be occupied by either a Hurricane 2.0-liter turbo-four, a Pentastar 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 and an EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V6 oil burner, while a plug-in hybrid version should arrive later on in the vehicle's lifecycle.

In the tranny department, we should find a six-speed manual and, of course, an eight-speed torque converter unit providing the mandatory two-pedal comfort.

Set to be built at the Toledo site alongside the normal JL Wrangler, the Pickup could land next year, coming as a 2019 model.
