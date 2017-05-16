autoevolution

Jeep Makes the Legendary Wrangler Purple for the Night Eagle Limited Edition

 
The whole Jeep brand has been built on the back of the Wrangler model, which is the direct descendant of the iconic Willys that started everything after its impressive performances in the military.
Given this aspect, it's almost impossible to explain how somebody at Jeep thought it a good idea to paint the off-roader in metallic purple and sell it as a limited special edition called the Night Eagle. Because, as we all know, eagles turn purple at night.

There is still one chance the Wrangler won't have to go through this humiliating experience: the Night Eagle edition also offers two more colors apart from the lingerie-inspired one: both Alpine White and Solid Black sound like much better choices than Xtreme Purple, don't they?

However, if we ignore the paint (as difficult as that may be), there's nothing Barbiesque about the Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle. The car doesn't lose any of the rugged terrain abilities that made the standard Wrangler famous. It keeps the Command-Trac part-time, two-speed transfer case with a low-range gear ratio for when the going gets tough, as well as the 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine good for 200 hp. Wait, there's a reason why it gets a diesel engine: the Night Eagle is destined for the United Kingdom.

The powertrain is completed by a five-speed (yes, five) automatic transmission that enables the limited edition Wrangler to reach the benchmark speed of 62 mph (100 km/h) in 10.7 seconds, and go all the way to a top speed of 107 mph (172 km/h). Hardly a sprinter, but the Wrangler was never really about speed.

The Night Eagle package adds specific decals on the hood and rear panels as well as a host of tiny details on the outside that ultimately are what makes the special edition stand out. On the inside, it gets black leather seats with mesh inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with dark gray stitching, the Uconnect Navigation system as well as a nine-speaker Alpine Premium Audio System.

The Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle is bound to go on sale in the UK later this week for a price of £39,810 (just short of $47,000). If it sounds a little too much, bear in mind only 66 units will be built, so at least it will be pretty exclusive.
