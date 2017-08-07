2018 Wrangler JL Specs Getting New Selec-Trac 4WD System According to Specs Leak

With Jeeps in general, it's all about their off-road credentials - even if their tires never meet anything other than hard tarmac, a Jeep owner always has to be able to brag about their car's ability to tackle the unbeaten path, and also put their money where their mouth is if challenged.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL

Most Jeep models nowadays live a quiet life, enjoying the type of exploitation usually associated with regular passenger cars. They have adhered to the credo of the rest of the SUV bunch where a commanding driving position, loads of interior space and safety in case of a crash are the most important attributes that sell the vehicle.

But the American brand is wise enough to know it has to keep its core clients happy as well, and that means having a model in its lineup that embodies the free spirit of Jeep. Unlike Land Rover, which killed its Defender to boost a more upmarket image for the company, Jeep has absolutely no intention of ever discontinuing the Wrangler.

Bearing visual similarities to the Jeep Willys that started everything, even though it's not the company's best-seller, the Wrangler is its most iconic model. And the arrival of a new generation for this types of vehicles is always a big deal because any false step could lead to a massive uproar from the fans.

By dropping the two-door Sahara version, the FCA brand very nearly did that, but there are just so many positive things about the 2018 Wrangler that this tiny slip will most likely be swept under the rug. The most important of them all, of course, is that the Wrangler looks virtually the same.

Yes, change is not something greeted with enthusiasm here, which is another aspect that sets the Wrangler apart from the rest of the models in the market. However, a new generation has to bring some novelty, though, and the JL/JLU Wrangler does that.

The people at JLWranglerForums.com got their hands on the lists of packages, colors, options, and features of the new Wrangler, and were kind enough to share it with the rest of the world. As reported earlier, the big news is the inclusion of a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine (coming later next year) and a new 2.72:1 Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD system which carries over the great capabilities of the previous version.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL also gets a black power soft top for those people who like a bit of sophistication on their rugged off-roader, as well as a choice of three transmissions - a manual six-speed and two eight-speed automatics. You can view the entire list in the adjacent photo gallery.