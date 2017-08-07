autoevolution

2018 Wrangler JL Specs Getting New Selec-Trac 4WD System According to Specs Leak

7 Aug 2017, 10:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With Jeeps in general, it's all about their off-road credentials - even if their tires never meet anything other than hard tarmac, a Jeep owner always has to be able to brag about their car's ability to tackle the unbeaten path, and also put their money where their mouth is if challenged.
25 photos
2018 Jeep Wrangler options and features2018 Jeep Wrangler options and features2018 Jeep Wrangler options and features2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied2018 JL Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon2018 JL Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon2018 JL Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL2018 Jeep Wrangler JL
Most Jeep models nowadays live a quiet life, enjoying the type of exploitation usually associated with regular passenger cars. They have adhered to the credo of the rest of the SUV bunch where a commanding driving position, loads of interior space and safety in case of a crash are the most important attributes that sell the vehicle.

But the American brand is wise enough to know it has to keep its core clients happy as well, and that means having a model in its lineup that embodies the free spirit of Jeep. Unlike Land Rover, which killed its Defender to boost a more upmarket image for the company, Jeep has absolutely no intention of ever discontinuing the Wrangler.

Bearing visual similarities to the Jeep Willys that started everything, even though it's not the company's best-seller, the Wrangler is its most iconic model. And the arrival of a new generation for this types of vehicles is always a big deal because any false step could lead to a massive uproar from the fans.

By dropping the two-door Sahara version, the FCA brand very nearly did that, but there are just so many positive things about the 2018 Wrangler that this tiny slip will most likely be swept under the rug. The most important of them all, of course, is that the Wrangler looks virtually the same.

Yes, change is not something greeted with enthusiasm here, which is another aspect that sets the Wrangler apart from the rest of the models in the market. However, a new generation has to bring some novelty, though, and the JL/JLU Wrangler does that.

The people at JLWranglerForums.com got their hands on the lists of packages, colors, options, and features of the new Wrangler, and were kind enough to share it with the rest of the world. As reported earlier, the big news is the inclusion of a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine (coming later next year) and a new 2.72:1 Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD system which carries over the great capabilities of the previous version.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL also gets a black power soft top for those people who like a bit of sophistication on their rugged off-roader, as well as a choice of three transmissions - a manual six-speed and two eight-speed automatics. You can view the entire list in the adjacent photo gallery.
2018 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Wrangler Jeep leak
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan