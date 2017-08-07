Nissan Leaf-Based Electric SUV Could Be Named Terra

Xterra and Terrano
. Nissan has a thing for this sort of nameplates for its sport utility vehicles, and given these circumstances, filing the trademark for “Terra” seems natural for the Japanese automaker. The motoring media goes one step further, suggesting Terra is the name of Nissan’s next-generation electric SUV.
8 photos Autocar
argues that “Nissan will use the platform of its next-generation Leaf to produce additional electric models, as it attempts to offer a more comprehensive range of zero-emission vehicles.”
In the view of the British publication, the second-generation Leaf will borrow many of its underpinnings to make the Terra electric SUV
happen. With added electric motors for all-wheel-drive capability, of course.
That’s somewhat different from the Nissan TeRRA Concept
presented at the 2012 Paris Motor Show, which combined pieces from the Leaf’s propulsion system with fuel-cell technology.
“The largest battery on offer with the Leaf is predicted to double the 30 kWh lithium ion pack found in the highest-spec version of the current car. The use of such a battery in the Terra would give it a headline range figure of more than 300 miles,” f
urther highlights Autocar, making a parallel to what Tesla will pull off in the future with the Model 3-derived Model Y electric crossover.
When all is said and done, Nissan
hasn’t officially confirmed its plans of using the Leaf platform for other electric vehicles, let alone a sport utility vehicle. Autocar may be on to something here, though, especially if you consider the SUV
boom that’s slowly but steadily heading into zero-emissions territory. Not only Tesla, but Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and even Buick plan on delivering such vehicles.
In Buick’s case
, word has it the company’s upcoming EV will be a crossover gifted with bits and bobs from the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt.
Until Nissan decides to come clean about its electrified onslaught, it would be best for us to wait for the all-new Leaf
to premiere at the beginning of September. ‘Till then, here’s a video of Jay Leno taking a look at the TeRRA Concept.